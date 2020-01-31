BJP manifesto for Delhi: Free scooty, bicycles and more as BJP banks on freebies to take on Arvind Kejriwal — Key promises

Voting for the Delhi election will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

Delhi Election 2020: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its manifesto for the Delhi elections to be held on February 11. Taking a cue from the ruling AAP, the saffron party, too, has promised several freebies for the people of the national capital in a bid to woo their votes. Featuring in the series of promises announced by the BJP in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ is flour to people at Rs 2 per kg, electric scooty to college girls and bicycles to girls studying in classes 9-10. Voting for the Delhi election will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

BJP Sankalp Patra: Key announcements

Rs 51,000 for daughter’s marriage: The government will give a special gift of Rs 51,000 for the marriage of the daughter of poor widows. The existing pension amount of all Divyang, widows, destitute women and the elderly will also be increased.

Jobs to 1984 riots victims: Jobs will be given to one child of the victims who lost earning family members during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Pension given to widows who lost their husbands in the riots will be enhanced from Rs 2500 to Rs 3500 per month.

Ayushman Bharat in Delhi: Modern and Affordable Health Services – Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh, will be implemented in Delhi.

Education: The government will open 10 new colleges and 200 new schools in Delhi in the next five years.

Rs 2 lakh for girls: The first two girls of an economically weaker family will get a benefit of Rs 2 lakh when they turn 21.

Street vendors: To protect the livelihood of street vendors, we will ensure an immediate survey in order to regularise them. They will also be provided with life insurance.

Job creation: The BJP will provide employment to at least 10 lakh unemployed in its five-year tenure, the party manifesto promised.

Beautiful Delhi: The government will liberate Delhiites completely from the piles of garbage.

Drinking water: The government will make Delhi completely tanker-free and clean drinking water will be provided to every household by 2024.

PM-Kisan: Rs 6,000 will be given directly to the farmers of Delhi.

E-Rickshaws: The government will formulate a scheme to encourage and provide financial assistance to cycle rickshaw pullers to switch to e-Rickshaws.

Easy loans: Individuals engaged in occupations like potters, barbers, blacksmiths etc, will be provided easy loans at favourable rates.

Soon after the BJP released its manifesto, the AAP called it a ‘jumla patra’ that will stop all free services run by Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said that the saffron party wants to stop free water, free power and free bus services for the people. He urged the people to think before voting.