Ayodhya issue: SDPI threatens to bring 25 lakh people, demands reconstruction of Babri Masjid

A day after the VHP organised ‘Dharam Sabha’ in Ayodhya to galvanise support in favour of Ram Mandir, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Monday threatened it can bring 25 lakh people in this temple town of Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the media on Monday, SDPI’s national general secretary Tasleem Ahmad Rehmani even demanded from the government to abide by its promise of reconstructing the now-razed Babri Masjid at the same place in Ayodhya.

“If they can gather 5 lakh people, we can gather 25 lakh,” Rehmani said.

The outfit also announced that it will hold a big rally in Delhi on December 6, the day the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, to agitate for demand to rebuild a mosque.

The group also issued a separate statement attacking the RSS, VHP, Bajrang Ral and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray for the recent Ayodhya visit. SDPI called it a deliberate attempt to terrorise the people to press for the construction of Ram Mandir by hook or crook bypassing the judicial proceedings. It said that the recent mobilisation in Ayodhya involves several hundred crores of rupees with tremendous inconvenience to the people in east Uttar Pradesh, adding that thousands of frightened residents had to move away from their homes fearing violence from provocative sloganeering mobs roaming in Ayodhya and Faizabad streets.

Responding to Rehmani, Ram Vilas Vedanti, president of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, said if they had called people to gather in Ayodhya, 25 crore would have arrived here to participate in the Dharam Sabha.

“We never called 25 lakh, if we had to call people, we would have called 25 crore. Babar was a foreigner. We can’t give even an inch of land in this country for him. Babar demolished temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras,” he said.

Reiterated that a grand Ram Mandir will be constructed, he said, “In the coming December month, we will begin the work of temple.”

On Sunday, the VHP had held Dharam Sabha in Ayodhya to press on the BJP government to enact a law on Ram Mandir. According to VHP’s claim, nearly 3 lakh people had arrived in Ayodhya to attend its mega event. During the meeting, the VHP said that the Ram Mandir is non-negotiable for Hindus and it will not cede an inch of land for anything but a temple.

The Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case is presently pending before the Supreme Court. The court has said that it will decide in January to list the case before an appropriate bench. The Allahabad High Court had in its 2010 verdict ordered to divide the 277 acre land among all the three parties – Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. But the same was challenged by the involved parties involved in the case in the Supreme Court.