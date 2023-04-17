Atiq Ahmed’s killers transferred to Pratapgarh jail from Prayagraj: UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said that the three accused apprehended for the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed have been transferred to the Pratapgarh district jail from Prayagraj. According to the police, the three accused who shot at Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf while they were being escorted by police personnel for a court-mandated media check-up, were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22), Sunny Singh (23) and Arun Maurya (18).

While Lavlesh and Sunny have multiple cases lodged against them, the police said it is still verifying if the third killer Arun Maurya has any criminal antecedents. As per the police, the transfer has been made on administrative grounds.

Atiq Ahmed, wanted in over 100 criminal cases including for the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, was shot dead on Saturday night in full view of television cameras. The three assailants posed as journalists and shot at the Ahmed brothers from point-blank range as they were speaking to journalists. The three surrendered soon after the killing and were placed under arrest.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which got into a huddle soon after the sensational killing, set up two Special Investigation Teams to probe and monitor the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. While the first SIT with three members headed by Assistant DCP Satish Chandra will inquire into the murders, the second unit with the same number of members will supervise the first unit.

The post-mortem of Atiq Ahmed showed nine bullets present in his body, one of them in his head. The Ahmed brothers, shot dead on the same day Atiq’s son was buried two days after his killing in an encounter with UP Police, were laid to rest in the same graveyard amid heavy presence of police personnel.

Only a few relatives were allowed to attend the burial.