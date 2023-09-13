Assembly Elections 2023: PM Modi’s ‘vikas’ bonanza for poll-bound MP, Chhattisgarh tomorrow – focus on key  launches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which are scheduled to hold Assembly Elections later this year. Apart from these two states, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana will also go to polls. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for two mega development projects.

In an official statement, PM Modi said he will be inaugurating a petrochemical complex at Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh, which is worth Rs 50,700 crore. This development project involves 10 more industrial factories that will produce power and renewable energy across the state in the coming days. The program also unpacks two IT parks in Indore, a mega industrial park in Ratlam, and six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read BJP plans grand welcome for PM Modi at party headquarters after G20 Summit success

Later, PM Modi will also visit neighbouring Chhattisgarh, where he is scheduled to inaugurate key sectoral projects in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, as per the statement. This socioeconomic development includes Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I, the third rail line between Champa and Jamga, the third rail line between Pendra Road and Anuppur, and the MGR (Merry-Go-Round) system that connects Talaipalli Coal Mine to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station (STPS).

The rail project, Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I, is transformed under the PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan, which aims to improve transportation facilities and beat the traffic congestion in the area. The railway tracks are spread over 124.8 km from Kharsia to Dharamjaygarh, including Gare-Pelma, Chhal, Baroud, Durgapur, and other coal mines. The railway track project is worth Rs 3,055 crore, and overall it costs around Rs 6,350 crore.

Also Read Big move in offing by Modi govt? Speculations rife over agenda of special session of Parliament

PM Modi’s visit will also include health sector development and the rise of sickle cell disease in tribal communities. Under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSAEM), launched in July 2023 at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi will be assigning one lakh sickle cell counselling cards to the screened population.