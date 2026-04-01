The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is set to meet at 7 pm on Wednesday in the national capital to discuss developments amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The situation escalated in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

A week earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation, the ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of the ongoing West Asia Conflict.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Cabinet Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the global situation and the mitigating measures taken so far and being planned by all concerned Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

The expected impact and measures taken to address it across sectors like agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, exporters, shipping, trade, finance, supply chains and all affected sectors were discussed. The overall macro-economic scenario in the country and further measures to be taken were also discussed.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia will have significant short, medium and long term impact on the global economy and its effect on India was assessed, and counter-measures, both immediate and long-term, were discussed.

A detailed assessment of availability for critical needs of the common man, including food, energy and fuel security, was made. Short term, medium-term and long-term measures to ensure the continued availability of essential needs were discussed in detail.

The impact on farmers and their requirement for fertiliser for the Kharif season was assessed. The measures taken in the last few years to maintain adequate stocks of fertilisers will ensure timely availability and food security. Alternate sources of fertilisers were also discussed to ensure continued availability in the future.

It was also determined that an adequate supply of coal stocks at all power plants will ensure no shortage of electricity in India