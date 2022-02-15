Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in last year’s Red Fort violence case, dies in road accident

Sidhu was arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor parade against the Centre’s three agriculture laws.

Actor and activist Deep Sidhu, accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, died in a road accident on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway near Kharkhoda in Haryana’s Sonipat, police said on Tuesday.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu dies in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana, confirms Sonipat Police. Details awaited.



He was also earlier named as an accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence case. pic.twitter.com/CoLh8ObkJJ — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Kharkhoda police station Inspector Jaspal Singh said Sidhu’s SUV had rammed into a truck.

“He died in the accident,” the official said, adding a woman accompanying Sidhu was admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated out of danger.

Visuals of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's car who died in a road accident.



His car crashed into a stationary truck near Pipli toll at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. Police team at the spot. https://t.co/NzCan24Jtz pic.twitter.com/zixLtaxrHJ — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

He was in jail for over two months before being released on bail.