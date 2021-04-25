  • MORE MARKET STATS

8 oxygen generation plants being installed in Delhi from PM Cares Fund: Central govt sources

April 25, 2021 9:48 PM

The site readiness of these hospitals was delayed by the Delhi government despite weekly reviews with them since November 2020, they claimed.

Eight pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants are being installed in Delhi from the PM Cares fund and they will enhance the capacity of medical oxygen by 14.4 metric tonnes, government sources said on Sunday.

One plant in Burari Hospital, Kaushik Enclave, was installed on March 17 while four others, one each at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini and Deepa Chand Bandhu Hospital, Ashok Vihar, are expected to be completed by April 30, they said.

For Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Dakshinpuri, the site was prepared by as late as April 19 by the Delhi government, they alleged.

Site readiness certificate of Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital at Narela has not yet been submitted by the Delhi government, they said.

Amid an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases in national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has often highlighted that its hospitals have been short on oxygen availability and has sought the Centre’s intervention.

Many hospitals have often sent out SOS for oxygen requirement.

Some BJP leaders have accused Kejriwal of playing politics and not doing enough on the issue.

