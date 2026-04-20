Fewer green card holders are applying for US citizenship, and even the approval rates are falling. According to newly disclosed data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the organization in charge of processing citizenship applications, 2025 saw variations in naturalization applications and a reduction in the number of people recognized for citizenship, reports NPR.

On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. Soon, the Trump administration went after the immigrant population and took several measures to not only restrict inflows but also tighten eligibility for work visas. Even the green card holders who are lawful permanent residents started facing the heat. The US Department of Justice’s decision to give denaturalization and the revocation of US citizenship was the larger signal.

While 2025 began with a large number of citizenship applications submitted and decided, by the end of the year, fewer immigrants were applying to become citizens, and even fewer were granted access to this final milestone, according to an NPR report.

Falling Applications for Citizenship

At the peak of 2025, 88,488 applications were approved in a single month, the highest number since USCIS began tracking month-by-month naturalization data in 2022. However, by January of this year, that figure had decreased to 32,862, the lowest since USCIS began recording such data.

What is also alarming is the variations in the numbers. At the peak of 2025, 169,159 people applied to naturalize in October. The very next month, only 41,478 people applied, the lowest of the year, reported NPR. Additionally, there was a significant decline in USCIS approvals in October, from over 70,000 to just 58,692. By November, the number of people applying to naturalize dropped to 41,478. In December, 42,569 applied; in January, that number ticked up slightly to 46,385 — still almost a 50% drop from the year prior.

“2025 saw two distinct phases. The first half was a record-breaking rush – over 270,000 people applied in just February through April and more people were naturalized in March, April, and May 2025 than in any single month of 2024. Then came a sharp reversal. By January 2026, monthly approvals had fallen to 32,862 – the lowest on record since USCIS began tracking monthly data in 2022, down from a peak of 88,488 earlier in 2025,” says Dmitry Litvinov, CEO and Founder of Dreem.

2025 Naturalization Civics Test

One reason behind the big fall in the number of applicants for citizenship could be the introduction of the revised 2025 Naturalization Civics Test in October 2025 for green card holders applying for U.S. citizenship.

Starting October 20, 2025, applicants face a more challenging test with a larger number of questions assessing deeper knowledge of American history, government, and politics. Those who have filed for Naturalization before October 20 will be allowed to use the older 2008 version.

“October 2025 saw a four-year record for applications (169,159) – the very next month saw the lowest of the year (41,478). That single month-over-month collapse says everything about how rapidly the mood shifted,” says Litvinov.

Reasons

Navneet S. Chugh, Attorney, C.P.A., Chugh, LLP. lists out a few reasons behind falling interest in US citizenship and why approvals seem to be lower. Chugh says, ” One, the process has become more strict. Immigration officers are taking a closer look at applications, including past immigration history, travel, and other details. Even small issues can slow things down or lead to denials, which makes some people hesitant to apply.

Two, there are still delays in processing. Although things have improved in some places, timelines can vary a lot depending on the location. Many people prefer to wait rather than deal with a long and uncertain process.

Three, there is some level of uncertainty around immigration policies. When the environment feels unclear, people tend to hold off on making big decisions like applying for citizenship.

Four, cost is also a factor. The filing fees and related expenses have gone up over time, and that can discourage some applicants.

Finally, not everyone feels an immediate need to become a U.S. citizen. Some green card holders are comfortable maintaining their current status, especially if they don’t need the additional benefits right away.”

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Giving Up Citizenship

In an attempt to make Americans renounce citizenship, the State Department has reduced the fee for renouncing US citizenship from $2,350 to $450, a cut of approximately 80%. This change follows years of legal challenges by groups advocating for Americans seeking to give up their citizenship, with the new rule published in the Federal Register.

Litvinov lists out another key reason behind green card holders shunning citizenship – “Even people who are fully compliant are choosing to stay off the radar. Some organizations are now advising clients to renew green cards instead of applying for citizenship to avoid triggering scrutiny. This fear is compounded by last year’s wave of reviews of previously granted green cards and citizenship statuses – people worry that applying now could invite a closer look at their entire immigration history, not just their current application.”

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.