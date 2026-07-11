New Zealand is making it easier for global investors to invest their money in the country and also settle as permanent residents. The Business Investor Work Visa now offers investors more options to invest, with the government expanding eligible investments and loosening requirements in changes that came into force on July 6, 2026.

In simple terms, investing in New Zealand just got more accessible for business-minded immigrants, and the path to permanent residency is now more straightforward than before.

How the Business Investor Work Visa Works

The Business Investor Work Visa is designed to attract global businessmen to invest in existing New Zealand companies — not start new ones. To apply, a minimum investment of NZD $1 million (approximately USD $577,000) in an established business is required.

There are two investment options. The NZD $1 million option offers a 3-year work-to-residence pathway, while the NZD $2 million option provides a fast-track pathway to permanent residence after just 12 months.

The cost of the visa is NZD $12,380 and can lead to a resident visa. To be eligible, applicants must invest at least NZD $1 million in a recognised New Zealand business they plan to actively manage. Applicants can include their partner and dependent children in their application and must demonstrate they have enough money to support themselves and their family while establishing and growing the business, specifically, at least NZD $500,000 in accessible funds.

What Has Changed From July 6, 2026?

The New Zealand government has introduced three significant changes that make the visa more practical and investor-friendly.

First — Franchise Businesses Now Eligible. From July 6, 2026, applicants can invest in franchise businesses that meet existing requirements — widening the range of eligible investment opportunities significantly.

Second — Investment Through a Resident Entity Now Permitted. Applicants can now purchase businesses through a New Zealand resident entity — reflecting standard commercial practice and simplifying the overall investment process.

Third — Greater Flexibility in Sourcing Investment Funds. The government is introducing greater flexibility in how investment funds are sourced, allowing gifted capital where it has been lawfully earned — a change that opens the door for a wider range of investors.

Together, these changes make it more straightforward for global investors to engage directly with New Zealand businesses, supporting expansion, innovation, and job creation across the economy.

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Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. Readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements on the official Immigration New Zealand website and consult a licensed New Zealand immigration advisor or registered migration agent before making any investment or visa-related decisions.