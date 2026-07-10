Industry experts are noticing a new trend in how Indian students in the US are experiencing their time abroad. Stricter US visa rules, along with changes in the job market and how employers hire, are creating problems for international graduates, especially for Indian students.

At the same time, stricter visa checks, including social media checks, and tighter oversight of post-study work options like OPT have made it harder for international students to predict long-term job opportunities. “US visa policies, economic uncertainty, and softer employer hiring are making career planning more complex for international graduates, particularly Indians,” says Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living.

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A drop in the number of foreign-born workers in the US

There is a visible drop in the number of foreign-born workers in the US. The Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey for June 2026 shows a decline of 11.86 lakh foreign-born workers since January 2026, and a drop of 18.47 lakh since a peak in March 2025, according to a National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) analysis.

The Congressional Budget Office and the Social Security Administration had estimated, near the start of the Trump administration, about 1.3 million more foreign-born workers in 2025 and another 900,000 in 2026. But that did not happen. Instead, the latest BLS data show a decline of 1.4 million foreign-born workers since January 2025, says the NFAP report.

Fewer Jobs Being Offered by US Employers

US employers have become more cautious about sponsoring international hires in recent years, though one-third of US employers still planned to hire international talent for their offices abroad in 2026, as shown in the latest GMAC Corporate Recruiters Survey.

“The employer sentiment has become more cautious. According to the latest GMAC Corporate Recruiters Survey, only 29% of U.S. companies were open to hiring foreign business school graduates in 2026, down from 55% in 2022, reflecting a broader tightening in employer willingness to recruit international talent,” adds Arora.

“It is a combination of three pressures: slower hiring, cautious employer sponsorship, and tighter immigration policies. The international students are facing delays in securing employment opportunities, which is forcing them to look at opportunities in countries like India,” says Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM Unify.

What Indian Employers Look For in Foreign Graduates

A foreign degree still carries some prestige, but experts say its role in hiring decisions has changed a lot over the past few years. As Arora explains, the value of an international education now lies less in the degree itself and more in what it shows about a candidate.

“While an international degree continues to be valued for the global exposure, cross-cultural understanding, and specialised knowledge it offers, it is no longer seen as a differentiator on its own,” says Arora.

Employers are now looking not just at the name of the university on the resume, but are paying more attention to real work experience alongside qualifications. International students in the US can gain work experience by working with US companies under the OPT program.

“Employers are increasingly evaluating candidates based on their practical skills, industry experience, problem-solving abilities, and job readiness. A foreign qualification adds value when it is backed by relevant internships, work experience, or expertise in high-demand fields. As a result, the focus has shifted from where a candidate studied to what they can contribute from day one,” adds Arora.

Laul agrees, adding that while international exposure still matters, the real deciding factor for employers today is job-ready skills. “Employers now value international education for global exposure and problem-solving skills, but hiring is increasingly skills-driven rather than degree-driven. A foreign qualification alone isn’t enough; practical experience, digital capabilities, and adaptability matter much more today,” says Laul.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. The views and opinions expressed by the experts quoted herein, if any, are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.