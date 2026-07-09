Indian students are probably giving up on their plans to stay in the US after completing their studies, and the data backs it up. A new and significant trend is emerging: a large number of Indian students are leaving the US immediately after graduation, without even waiting to gain work experience through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program that allows them to stay for up to two years.

The signs were visible early. When the US Department of State revealed that the issuance of F-1 visas for Indian students dropped dramatically by 69% in June and July 2025 compared to the previous year, it was clear that interest was declining. According to Inside Higher Ed’s analysis, the number of visas issued from May to August 2025 to Indian students dropped nearly 63% compared to the same period the previous year.

Now, the trend has moved beyond declining enrolment; it has reached the point where students who are already in the US are choosing to come home.

“Emerging trends suggest that students are becoming more pragmatic, evaluating career opportunities across markets rather than focusing solely on long-term settlement in the US,” says Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living.

The scale of the shift is hard to ignore.

“Recent data shows the number of Indian students in the US declined by 6.9%, from 378,787 in February 2025 to 352,644 in February 2026, while participation in the OPT programme among Indian STEM graduates fell from 95% to 78%,” adds Arora.

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Why Are Indian Students Leaving the US?

Three forces are converging to push Indian students back home.

“Indian students graduating from US universities in 2025–26 are no longer viewing staying back as the default outcome. While many still pursue opportunities through OPT and employer-sponsored visas, a growing number are returning to India due to a combination of hiring slowdowns, visa uncertainty, and financial considerations,” adds Arora.

The Trump administration’s restrictions on international enrolment and increased scrutiny of foreign students have created widespread uncertainty, driven by rapidly changing visa policies. Specific actions include halting visa interviews, cancelling visas, and threatening the OPT program itself.

“It is a combination of three pressures — slower hiring, cautious employer sponsorship, and tighter immigration policies. The international students are facing delays in securing employment opportunities, which is forcing them to look at opportunities in countries like India,” says Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM Unify.

The decline, particularly among Indian students, also correlates with earlier visa pauses, multiple visa policy changes, social media vetting requirements, and ongoing uncertainties around post-study work.

A New Mindset Is Taking Hold

“There is a definite transition from ‘stay back’ to ‘return with global exposure’. While many students continue to look for OPT programs, an increasing number are coming back to India because of difficult visa routes and a better job scenario at home,” says Laul.

The industry experts’ emerging view is that the new aggressive policy moves by the Trump administration, such as capping student visas at four years, may further discourage Indian students from pursuing long-term careers in the US.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general awareness only and should not be construed as legal, immigration, or career advice. The views and opinions expressed by the experts quoted herein, if any, are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. Indian students considering study in the US or post-study work opportunities are strongly urged to consult a qualified immigration attorney and education counsellor before making any decisions.