If you are an Overseas Citizen of India, you no longer need to carry a physical copy of your OCI card. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, has introduced an Electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) Card, now available to both new applicants and existing OCI cardholders, at no extra cost.

The e-OCI Card was formally launched on June 30, 2026, with improved security features and seamless integration with all Immigration Check Posts (ICPs) and other modules of the Immigration, Visa, and Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) system.

The e-OCI Card can be downloaded from the OCI Services website of the Government of India at no additional charge. Even if your application is still being processed, you can download the e-OCI Card once your existing application for OCI update is approved.

How to Download Your e-OCI Card

Existing OCI cardholders can download their e-OCI Card through the OCI Services Portal by logging in with their registered credentials. The process is straightforward. Here is how it works:

Step 1: Log in to the OCI Services Portal using your registered User ID and Password.

Step 2: Select the e-OCI tab available on the dashboard.

Step 3: Your OCI details will be displayed. Click ‘Generate e-OCI Card’ to generate the card.

Step 4: Once generated, download and save the e-OCI Card for future reference.

Step 5: The downloaded e-OCI Card may be presented in digital form at Immigration Check Posts and to airlines whenever required.

A few things to keep in mind: you only need to log in using the email address linked to your OCI record and submit a request to generate the card. No additional information is required. Each e-OCI Card can be downloaded a maximum of five times per day. Once the daily limit is reached, you can download it again the following day.

What If You No Longer Have Access to Your Registered Email?

This is a common issue, and there is a straightforward solution. If you no longer have access to your registered email address, you can update it through the Email ID Updation facility under OCI Miscellaneous Services on the OCI Portal.

Step 1: Access the Email ID Updation facility under OCI Miscellaneous Services on the OCI Portal.

Step 2: Submit a request to update your registered email address.

Step 3: Wait for the email update request to be processed and approved.

Step 4: Once approved, the new email address will be linked to your OCI record.

Step 5: You can then log in with the updated email address and download your e-OCI Card.

If no email address was recorded at the time of your original OCI registration, create a new user account on the OCI Portal using your current email address. After logging in, update the email through the Email ID Updation facility. To complete the update, you will need your OCI Card Number, Date of Birth, and the Passport Number linked to your OCI Card.

What About Other Updates?

When an update to passport particulars is required under prevailing OCI guidelines, you must complete the prescribed update process. The e-OCI Card will reflect the updated particulars after the request has been approved.

Any change in personal particulars, including name, nationality, or passport details, will be carried out only through the prescribed OCI Miscellaneous Services or such other procedure as notified by the Government of India.

Managing OCI Cards for the Whole Family

Good news for families: a single user account can be used to manage OCI services for multiple family members, including senior citizens. However, each OCI Card requires a separate Email ID Updation request before it can be linked to a common user account.

Step 1: Update the registered email address for each OCI Card individually using the Email ID Updation facility.

Step 2: Submit a separate email update request for each family member’s OCI Card.

Step 3: Wait until each email update request has been approved and reflected in the respective OCI records.

Step 4: Once all email updates are complete, all family members’ OCI Cards can be linked to and managed through a single user account.

Step 5: The common account can then be used to access, monitor, and download e-OCI Cards for all linked family members from one place.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. The e-OCI Card launch details, download procedures, and eligibility criteria cited are based on official announcements. Individual experiences with the OCI Portal may vary based on the status of existing applications and registration details. OCI cardholders are strongly advised to verify the latest guidelines and procedures on the official OCI Services Portal of the Government of India before taking any action related to their OCI Card or e-OCI Card download.