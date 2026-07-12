US crackdown on international students is not over yet. A new rule is likely to be implemented soon that would replace the current policy of admitting international students for the duration of their visa with a ‘Fixed Time Period of Admission’ and a procedure for extending stays.

The rule, proposed by the Department of Homeland Security last year, was cleared by the White House in June 2026. The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), which sits under the Office of Management and Budget, completed its review of the rule on June 17, 2026. The rule now awaits its implementation date, which will follow publication in the Federal Register.

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New Rule Pending Implementation

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposes a new rule to replace ‘duration of status’ with a ‘date-limited authorized period of stay,’ allowing students to remain in the U.S. only for a specified, fixed duration.

Current Rule

Currently, admission for F-1 students is open-ended, but as per the new rule proposals, this will change. Foreigners in the F, J, and I non-immigrant classifications, such as international students and exchange visitors, are allowed to stay in the US for the ‘duration of status’, provided they maintain their non-immigrant status and meet certain conditions.

Going forward, it will be replaced with a ‘fixed four-year admission period’. After this period, students would need to renew their student visa status with DHS. Those who would like to stay in the United States beyond their fixed date of admission would need to apply directly to DHS (specifically, to USCIS, using Form I-539) for an extension of stay.

Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM Unify, says, “The proposed fixed-term visa system introduces additional uncertainty, particularly for research programmes and PhDs that often exceed four years. Students may have to seek extensions midway through their studies, making long-duration programmes appear riskier than before.”

Impact

Once implemented, the new rules will apply to the F (academic student), J (exchange visitor), and most I (representatives of foreign information media) classifications.

The impact of the new rule could be huge on some students. International students pursuing a Master’s degree will be significantly affected by the new Duration of Status Rule, which restricts foreign nationals with a Master’s from participating in Day-1 CPT programs and prohibits second enrollments at the same degree level. This change will impact thousands of students and their employing companies.

“Students requiring additional time, particularly those pursuing PhDs, research-intensive programmes, or extended master’s degrees, would need to apply for visa extensions. The proposal would also reduce the post-study grace period from 60 days to 30 days, increasing compliance requirements and adding uncertainty to academic and career planning,” says Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living.

The proposed rule says: “Under this proposal, foreigners applying for admission in either F or J status who, would be eligible to be admitted for a maximum period of 4 years or the length of program as specified on Form I-20 or DS-2019, whichever is shorter, or the end date of the approved employment authorization for post-completion OPT and Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) OPT, as applicable, plus additional 30 day periods for arrival and 30 days to prepare for departure or to otherwise seek to obtain lawful authorization to remain in the United States.”

Most F, J, and I nonimmigrants will be able to complete their studies within their admission period. However, those who are unable to finish on time may request an extension from an immigration officer.

What it may also lead to is administrative delays and a fresh line of scrutiny during the Extension of Stay approval process. Similar to extensions of stay, change of status adjudications are discretionary powers with USCIS officers; therefore, the stay beyond 4 years may not be guaranteed.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. The views and opinions expressed by the experts quoted herein, if any, are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.