The Australian government has announced the annual indexation of skilled visa income thresholds applicable to foreign workers. The new wage standards for overseas workers are effective from July 1, 2026, and apply to all new nomination applications submitted on or after this date.

Australia mandates that Australian companies must pay foreign workers at least the same as domestic workers for equivalent roles. Income thresholds are indexed annually, so wages for skilled migrants increase at the same rate as Australian workers, ensuring that skilled migration cannot be used to undercut local workers.

What Has Changed From July 1, 2026?

From July 1, 2026, skilled visa income thresholds have been increased by 3.8%, in line with changes to the annual Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings (AWOTE).

A foreign worker must meet the applicable income threshold for that year if they apply for sponsorship or submit a nomination application on or after July 1, 2026. New nomination applications must satisfy either the annual market salary rate or the new relevant income threshold — whichever is higher.

Importantly, nominations submitted before July 1, 2026, and current visa holders will not be affected by this change.

The New Income Thresholds

Three key thresholds have been revised upward:

The Core Skills Income Threshold (CSIT) increases from AUD 76,515 to AUD 79,423. This impacts nomination applications for the Core Skills stream of the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482) and the Employer Nomination Scheme visa (subclass 186).

The Specialist Skills Income Threshold (SSIT) increases from AUD 141,210 to AUD 146,576. This impacts nomination applications for the Specialist Skills stream of the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482). The Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) increases from AUD 76,515 to AUD 79,423.

This impacts nomination applications for the Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional visa (subclass 494) and the Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (RSMS) (subclass 187).

Australia Also Raises Minimum Wage

In a separate but related move, Australia has also announced an increase in minimum award wages of 4.75% from July 1, 2026.

Minimum wage amounts in Australia are determined by the type of work performed. Different jobs have different sets of rules called ‘awards’ — which explain how much workers should be paid and their working conditions. Awards cover more than 100 different industries and occupations, meaning that award wages, or minimum pay rates, apply to most jobs in Australia. These are reviewed each year by the Australian Government’s Fair Work Commission.

For jobs not covered by an award or registered agreement, the National Minimum Wage applies, ensuring that every worker in Australia is paid at least a set minimum amount per hour.

As of July 1, 2026, the National Minimum Wage is $26.44 per hour or $1,004.90 per week (based on a 38-hour week for a full-time employee). The new National Minimum Wage will apply from the first full pay period on or after July 1, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. Australian visa income thresholds and minimum wage rates are subject to annual change. Please consult a registered migration agent before making any visa-related decisions.