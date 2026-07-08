The Government of India continues to offer repeated clarifications regarding the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card days after the document’s digital version, e-OCI, was introduced to simplify international travel for those possessing it. As a result, travellers will no longer be required to carry the physical OCI booklet at all times.

Expanding the same “OCI Card Goes Digital” approach, the Bureau of Immigration announced this week that the process was further simplified by eliminating the need to renew the OCI card.

OCI card renewal mandate eliminated

“Renewal of OCI Card is no longer required,” the Indian Bureau of Immigration said in a post on X.

As a result, the revised procedure eliminates the requirement to apply for an OCI card renewal even if the cardholder obtains a new passport or updates their personal details. Laying out the do’s and don’ts tied to the development, the Bureau of Immigration stated, “You no longer need to apply for a fresh OCI Card. Simply update your details ONLINE through the OCI Portal and download your updated e-OCI Card.”

This applies to all those who obtain a new passport after turning 20, obtain a new passport after turning 50, or update their personal particulars, including name, nationality and gender.

What to do instead?

The Bureau of Immigration advises OCI holders to visit the official services portal at ociservices.gov.in. There, they can access their OCI profile by entering their passport number last linked to the OCI card, OCI card number and date of birth.

Renewal of OCI Card is no longer required!



👉🏽 Have you obtained a new passport after attaining the age of 20 years?*

👉🏽 Or obtained a new passport after attaining the age of 50 years?

👉🏽 Or updated your personal particulars? (such as name, nationality, gender, etc.)



You no… pic.twitter.com/y9tie5bSWF — Bureau of Immigration, Government of India (@BOIndiaOfficial) July 7, 2026

They may select the required service from the following options: Passport particulars updation, Personal particulars updation and Address/Occupation updating.

After completing the online application, they may upload the required documents and submit the application. Thereafter, the Indian Mission / Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) will process the application.

Once approved, your updated OCI card details will appear on the dashboard. You may then click on the e-OCI card tab to generate and download your updated e-OCI card.

Officials also highlighted that OCI cardholders updating their passport details after obtaining a new passport on or after turning 20 years old must mandatorily update their biometric details at the concerned Indian Mission/FRRO office or at an international airport during their next international travel.

Moreover, passport details must be updated within 90 days of issuance a new passport. Petitioners must also ensure that their application is submitted within 90 days or face a late penalty of $25.

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Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah launched the e-OCI card in New Delhi in late June with an aim to increase the convenience of citizens by resolving the initial problems faced in the OCI system. The Union Home Minister underscored that more than 50 lakh OCI cardholders will benefit from the new initiative, especially as it removes the risk of losing or damaging physical documents and facilitates smoother travel by enabling faster immigration clearance.

“After 20 years, when a new passport is issued, there will be no need to re-issue the OCI booklet, and the cardholder’s registration number will also become unique,” stated a PIB release on June 30. “Moreover, with the digital OCI card, the problem of losing or damaging documents will be eliminated, and cardholders will be able to carry out real-time verification themselves.”

Although no new physical OCI booklets will be printed moving forward, existing physical OCI card booklets remain valid and will continue to be accepted for immigration and other associated services.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalised guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.