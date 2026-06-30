Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah launched the e-OCI Card in New Delhi on June 30, marking a significant achievement by the Ministry of Home Affairs in leveraging technology for improved governance and public service delivery.

The Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) Scheme provides for registration of all Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were citizens of India on 26th January, 1950 or thereafter or were eligible to become citizens of India on 26th January 1950.

OCI is not to be misconstrued as ‘dual citizenship’. OCI does not confer political rights. The registered Overseas Citizens of India shall not be entitled to the rights conferred on a citizen of India under Article 16 of the Constitution.

e-OCI Card

The e-OCI Card has also been launched today. The initial problems faced in the OCI system have been resolved in this new system, and it will bring great convenience to more than 50 lakh OCI cardholders.

The Electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) Card is a major citizen-centric initiative aimed at transforming OCI services for the global Indian diaspora through a fully digital system.

Under this system, applicants can complete the entire OCI process online – from submitting the application and uploading supporting documents to downloading the digitally generated card after approval.

Existing cardholders can also obtain their e-OCI Card digitally in most cases without needing a fresh application or physical verification.

Under the new arrangement, the requirement to re-issue the OCI booklet upon receiving a new passport after the age of 20 years has been eliminated. After 20 years, when a new passport is issued, there will be no need to re-issue the OCI booklet, and the cardholder’s registration number will also become unique.

Moreover, with the digital OCI card, the problem of losing or damaging documents will be eliminated, and cardholders will be able to carry out real-time verification themselves. However, cardholders will need to update their passport-related details online whenever a new passport is issued.

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For applicants, this system provides a convenient and fully digital experience that eliminates the need for physical presence, allows access anytime through mobile devices, speeds up processing through digital issuance, removes the risk of losing or damaging physical documents, and facilitates smoother travel by enabling faster immigration clearance.

For the government, the e-OCI system ensures completely online processing, reduces paperwork and administrative costs, strengthens data management and centralised tracking, and integrates with digital immigration systems for real-time verification at airports. This results in better identity verification, enhanced security, and reduced risk of fraud.

Earlier, the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) launched by the Government of India had completely changed the immigration clearance process for the OCI cardholders.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an official government announcement regarding the launch of the e-OCI Card. Details on rollout timelines, eligibility for existing cardholders, and specific features may be subject to change as implementation progresses; readers are advised to verify current requirements with official government sources.