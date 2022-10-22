How to keep up with the hormonal balance while undergoing fertility treatments?

By Dr. Aradhya Achuri

Long-term ambitions for a couple include beginning a family and having a kid. The initial stage of this method is natural conception. However, there are instances when men and women have challenges in the natural process, such as hormone imbalance. Hormone levels must also be adjusted for fertility therapy to be successful. Infertility can develop when hormone levels are out of balance. In this circumstance, individuals seek the advice of medical professionals. Following that, fertility specialists will propose several effective methods for preserving hormonal balance while undergoing fertility treatments. But before that, let’s look at the affects and symptoms of hormones on fertility.

How do hormones affect fertility

Hormones play a pivotal role in reproduction. While we have a plethora of hormones rushing through our systems, only a handful of them come into play when undergoing fertility. Lack or uneven amount of one or more hormones can happen in polycystic ovarian syndrome, hyperprolactinemia, hypothyroidism which can result in anovulation and delay in fertility therapy. If you feel you may have hormone imbalance, you should become acquainted with the following critical fertility hormones.

Luteinizing Hormone: During ovulation, the luteinizing hormone is responsible for the release of the mature egg. This hormone is used in most ovulation prediction kits because it rises before ovulation.

Anti-Mullerian Hormone: The ovarian follicles that contain immature eggs release anti-Mullerian hormone. This hormone’s levels forecast the number of eggs that remain in the ovary. Reduced AMH is frequently associated with infertility.

Estrogen: Estrogen is a female hormone that regulates and develops primary and secondary sex characteristics as well as the reproductive system. It is occasionally discovered that estrogen dominance is a cause of infertility.

Progesterone: The hormone is vital for reproductive maintenance. It promotes the thickening of the uterine lining, which aids in the attachment and development of an embryo. Fertility issues can occur when a woman’s progesterone levels are low.

Thyroid: Thyroid hormones T3, T4, TSH are associated with reproduction. These affect digestion and metabolic rate as well. You may have menstrual irregularities if you have thyroid hormone abnormalities.

Prolactin: Prolactin is a hormone that is required for the production of breast milk. But that’s not all it can accomplish. It is critical in assisting women to conceive. Women may have irregular periods and ovulation issues if the prolactin levels are abnormal.

Testosterone: While men are less likely than women to have a hormonal imbalance that contributes to infertility, they may still have symptoms such as reduced desire, erectile dysfunction, low sperm count and motility when they have low testosterone levels

Symptoms of Hormonal Imbalance

Most women who suffer from hormone imbalances may exhibit one or more of the following symptoms like sporadic or absence of ovulation, irregular periods, increased hair growth on the face, neck, chest, and back, pigmentation of skin, unexplained weight gain and constipation. As a result, it is critical to preserve hormonal balance if it is suspected. In many situations, no outward signs are visible.

Maintaining Hormonal Balance

Both men and women must maintain a healthy hormonal balance throughout fertility treatment. Maintaining a good hormonal balance is critical to increase your chances of conception and increasing the overall quality of life. Here are several proven methods for regulating hormones and lowering risk throughout fertility therapy.

Regular Exercise: Regular exercise strengthens the muscles, enhances stamina, increases flexibility and circulation, reduces stress, depression, and anxiety, and supports regular detoxification of excess hormones and toxins in the body. Exercise has been demonstrated to naturally lower the stress hormone cortisol while increasing the brain’s synthesis of feel-good neurotransmitters dopamine and serotonin, improving mood and behaviour. It also helps to increase estrogen and testosterone, which helps to alleviate the symptoms of menopause and andropause. It also lowers insulin synthesis, which reduces the likelihood of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Stay physically active by engaging in hobbies and workouts while having treatments.

De-Stress: Stress can wreak havoc. When you are anxious, your body creates more cortisol and adrenaline to assist you in dealing with the stressful situation. When you have chronic long-term stress that does not go away, your hormone levels remain higher, positioning you at risk for high blood pressure, obesity, anxiety, and other symptoms that can lead to severe health concerns, such as heart disease. Instead of allowing stress to control your life, try new stress-management techniques such as meditation or listening to calming music. A stress management strategy is vital for hormone homeostasis. If you are not controlling your stress, no number of herbs or supplements will be as beneficial.

Quality Sleep: Lack of sleep causes unnecessary stress on the body, increased cortisol levels and the hunger hormones leptin and ghrelin may get disrupted, resulting in poor appetite, food cravings, and overeating. Sleep deprivation also causes human growth hormone abnormalities, which can interfere with metabolism, muscular growth, and glucose regulation. Try to obtain at least 7 hours of sleep every night when receiving treatments. Make sleep a priority by modifying the sleeping environment and lifestyle to guarantee adequate sleep.

Improved Eating Habits: Eating habits have an essential impact on hormone balance. Hormone building blocks can be present in the foods we eat. Similar to how nutrients in food may aid with fertility, some foods and chemicals added to foods can affect your health and fertility. What, when, and how we consume are all crucial factors in maintaining hormonal balance. Reduce your intake of processed and preserved foods. Take more fresh fruits and vegetables and a fiber rich diet. Almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, vit C rich fruits are known to help in correcting hormonal imbalance

Over the counter drugs: Certain medications like NSAIDS (pain killers) when taken when you are close to ovulation may prevent or delay ovulation. Certain drugs which are taken for acidity on a long-term basis may cause high prolactin levels and thus anovulation. Always consult your doctor before taking any medicine when you are undergoing fertility treatment.

Final Takeaway!

In a nutshell, maintaining hormonal balance while undergoing fertility therapy is critical to obtaining healthy well-being and sustaining our bodies’ general health. To operate effectively, the reproductive system requires adequate hormonal balance. Get tested if you feel you have a hormone imbalance that causes infertility. Moreover, there are certain effective ways an individual can opt for, such as eating healthy foods, regular exercise, stress management strategies, and getting enough sleep, which can help in maintaining hormonal balance while undergoing fertility therapy.

(The author is a Senior Fertility Consultant, Apollo Fertility – Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana.. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)