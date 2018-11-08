Thugs of Hindostan review: ‘KING-SIZED DISAPPOINTMENT’, says Taran Adarsh

Thugs of Hindostan movie reviews are out and they are not great! (Source: Twitter)

Thugs of Hindostan review: The initial reviews of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ are out and they are not exactly what the fans would have hoped for. Movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh on Thursday morning called the ambitious project a ‘King Sized Disappointment’. Adarsh said in a tweet that the film may benefit from the holiday period and the impressive names in the cast, but fails to impress.

“#ThugsOfHindostan may reap the benefit of the holiday period + tremendous hype + impressive names in its cast… But will find it difficult to sustain after the initial euphoria settles down… #TOH is a golden opportunity lost, a KING-SIZED DISAPPOINTMENT!,” he tweeted, identifying a ‘screenplay of convenience’ and shoddy direction as the main culprits behind the poor film.

“OneWordReview…#ThugsOfHindostan: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐⭐ All that glitters is NOT gold… Holds true for #TOH… Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that’s about it… Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits… ????????????,” his second tweet read.

The film which also stars Katrina Kaif and Sana Fatima Sheikh released on 7000 screens worldwide (5000 India and 2000 overseas). Hailed as the biggest film of 2018, Thugs of Hindostan was expected to set the box-office on fire with many trade analysts predicting its first day collection in excess of Rs 50 crore.

Another trade analyst, Sumit Kadel called the film a complete waste of money, talent and resources. He said that this is Aamir Khan’s weakest film of the decade.

“#ThugsofHindostan – Complete waste of Money, Talent & Resources, Aamir Khan weakest film this decade. Shoddy Screenplay, Mundane action sequences, extremely lousy direction & a bygone story defines thugs of Hindostan. Not even massy enough. Rating- ????,” Kadel tweeted.

Moviegoers too did noit sound too impressed with the content and negative reviews doing rounds on social media platforms.

Aamir Khan, meanwhile, wrote an emotional letter ahead of the release, thanking director Vijay Krishna Acharya, Amitabh Bachchan, Aditya Chopra and the entire cast and crew of Thugs of Hindostan.