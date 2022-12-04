Maharashtra to set up first Divyang dept, announces Eknath Shinde

The Maharashtra government will set up a separate Divyang department for the welfare of differently-abled people with a fund allocation of Rs 1,143 crore, state chief minister Eknath Shinde announced.

Shinde made the announcement on Saturday while addressing an event in Mumbai to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons. He claimed Maharashtra is the first state to have such a department.

“The government has created 2,063 posts for the new department which will formulate policies for the welfare of the disabled by taking into consideration views of the stakeholders,” he said.

The decision to set up the Divyang department was approved by the state cabinet on November 29. The sections looking into issues of Divyang (differently-abled) people under the Social Justice and Special Assistance department will be clubbed to form the new Divyang Welfare Department, the government had said.

Welfare activities of Divyang people such as education, training, and rehabilitation were so far taken care of by the state social justice department.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Technology can enable the required disruption needed in education

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn