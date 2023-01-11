Chandigarh to implement ‘Eat Right Schools’ initiative to promote healthy eating habits in children 

A study revealed that about nine out of ten children from Delhi and Punjab are not leading a heart-healthy lifestyle. The study was conducted by Dr Rajneesh Kapoor, who is a leading cardiologist at Medanta Hospital and a Punjab Rattan awardee. He and his team evaluated over 3,000 children aged 5 to 18 years. They used a questionnaire to assess their cardiovascular health.

According to the study, the increasing number of children being overweight, being in front of a digital device for more time and low physical activity are some of the factors that have been identified as contributing to the issue.

To prevent children from becoming overweight, the Chandigarh Food Safety Administration has partnered with the Education Department to launch an initiative called “Eat Right Schools”, the Indian Express reported. In its first phase, this will involve implementing various activities in 100 government-run schools in the city. Later the initiative will be extended to private schools in the state as well.

The main objective of the program is to improve the quality of food served in school canteens. This will be done through a supervision program that will involve the training of school staff members.

The first step in the process will involve carrying out a comprehensive inspection of the school’s food supply and facilities. After that, the employees will be trained on the various parameters of the “Eat Right Schools” initiative. According to Sukhwinder Singh, the Designated Officer-cum-Licensing Authority of the Food Safety Administration, a third-party auditor will then be appointed to monitor the food served in the schools.

The food safety and hygiene of the food served in schools will be the top priority. This will be done through a supervision program that will involve training the school’s staff members.

The objective of the program involves replacing the unhealthy food like fried, processed, and high in sugar that is served in schools with nutritious and healthy alternatives. After an audit, five schools were found to be in line for certification under the “Eat Right Schools” initiative.

In addition to improving the quality of food served in schools, the staff members will also be trained on how to maintain and improve the kitchens. They will be taught how to prepare healthy and nutritious food using local ingredients.