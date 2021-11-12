Security forces recover body of slain militant from encounter site in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam

The encounter in Kulgam broke out on Thursday. A police spokesperson said the body was recovered in the morning even as the search operation continued in the area.
Security forces recovered the body of a slain militant in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, taking the number of ultras killed in an ongoing operation in the south Kashmir district to two.
The encounter in Kulgam broke out on Thursday. A police spokesperson said the body was recovered in the morning even as the search operation continued in the area.
The encounter broke out in Kulgam’s Chawalgam on Thursday after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area. Police said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been seized from the site of the encounter.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.