Made in India: In his first DAC, Rajnath Singh approves indigenous equipment for armed forces

Developed indigenously, these equipment are of the latest generation and will give a fillip to the Make-in-India initiatives especially in the defence sector.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by the defence minister, Rajnath Singh has given approval for the procurement of Indian made Software Defined Radio (SDR Tactical) and Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries (Long Range) for the Indian Navy.

This was Singh’s first DAC meeting since becoming the defence minister.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Next-Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries (NGMMCB, Long Range) are expected to be fitted with supersonic BrahMos surface-to-surface cruise missiles.

These batteries will be mounted on the Tatra trucks and will be deployed along the coast and the BrahMos missiles in case of threat can be launched against enemy warships.

These batteries have been developed and manufactured in India by Indo-Russia Joint Venture Company, M/s BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited.

The SDR is a complex and state of the art communication system, which has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO, BEL and Weapons Electronics System Engineering Establishment (WESEE).

These systems are expected to help the armed forces to share information sharing, collaboration and situational awareness. These will go through high-speed data and secure voice communication with anti-jamming capability. These systems are expected to be deployed along Pakistan and China border.

Also, in a special focus on ‘Ease of businesses in the defence acquisition, at the DAC meeting approval was given to amendments to the Defence Procurement Procedure 2016. These amendments have been further simplified processes under the ‘Make’ category as well as ‘Offsets’. According to a senior official in the MoD, the new changes will attract more private sector companies in the defence sector.