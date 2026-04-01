Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric is making a strong comeback to the 2-wheeler electric vehicle market. The company has returned to the top 5 list of two-wheeler EV makers in the country.

The electric vehicle pioneer, which was once the industry leader and sold 53,643 units in one month, slipped to 6th place in February, selling just 3,973 units.

However, in March, Ola Electric saw a strong sales revival. As per Vahan data, Bhavish Aggarwal founded an electric vehicle maker that sold 10,117 vehicles, registering about 150 percent month-on-month growth.

Ola Electric’s sales grew in March after a 4-month decline. In October 2025, during the festival season, Ola Electric sold 16,036 units. “We are seeing a clear inflection in demand, with daily orders scaling steadily through March and accelerating meaningfully in the final weeks”, an Ola spokesperson said.

How Ola Electric is making a comeback

A frontrunner in India’s EV market, Ola Electric fell out of consumers’ grace due to mounting complaints about service unavailability and long queues at service centers. Ola Electric said in a statement that the latest sales revival is driven by a structural transformation in its service operations.

“Following a period of service challenges in recent months, the company has implemented deep operational changes, resulting in significantly improved turnaround times and customer experience, strengthening customer trust and driving demand,” Ola Electric said.

In recent months, Ola Electric has invested heavily in its service infrastructure to reduce service turnaround time and get back consumers’ confidence. The company claimed that over 80 percent of vehicles are now serviced on the same day.

“As customer confidence strengthens, we are seeing stronger conversion across our portfolio, giving us confidence that this recovery will further sustain and scale”. Ola Spokesperson said.

Top 5 EV makers in March

With a 26 percent market share, TVS Motors remains the top 2-wheeler EV maker in India. As per Vahan data, the company sold a total of 49,304 units in March. It saw 60% YoY sales growth, with sales totaling 30,772 units in March 2025.

Bajaj Auto, which sold 46,246 vehicles in March, ranks second. With its single product, the Chetak e-scooter, the legacy automaker holds 24 percent market share.

Ather Energy and Hero Vida hold 3rd and 4th place, respectively. While Ather sold 35,688 units, Hero Vida sold 21,434 units in March 2025.