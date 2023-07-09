Pragati Maidan’s waterlogged tunnel creates worry amongst officials ahead of G-20, here’s where the problem lies

The 1.2 km long Pragati Maidan tunnel has once again raised concerns among the authorities. After the monsoon’s heavy rainfall lashed the national capital, the tunnel is clogged and flooded with rain water. People are finding it hard to commute through the tunnel as the water level is quite high. As per an IE report, Officials in the Public Works Department (PWD) said that the tunnel was closed for about an hour and was reopened at 3 pm. The decision was made to prevent any mishap.

This isn’t the first time that the tunnel’s infrastructure problems have come under the radar of authorities. Back in June last year when the tunnel was opened for public use, it was criticised as it faced a number of issues like seepage and water leakage. However, it’s more concerning to the authorities now because of the G-20 summit is approaching. And with G-20 being just two months away, fixing the tunnel has become top of their priorities.

The tunnel gives direct access to the Pragati Maidan convention centre where the event is supposed to be held. The PWD official told IE that the tunnel gets waterlogged even when there is rainfall for just 10-15 minutes.

Why does the tunnel get waterlogged so often?

The official explained to IE that the tunnel is connected to the basement of the convention centre. So when the water gets accumulated in the basement, they pump it out and release it into the main tunnel. But there is now way for the water to be drained out from the main tunnel.

The official added that the issue has already been brought to the notice of India Trade promotion Organisation (ITPO) officials and engineers.

Is there a solution?

As a quick response to the issue, the PWD will station two teams at Bhairon Marg which connects to Ring Road underpass and Mathura Road, reported IE.

Officials have said that any issues related to infrastructure such as potholes, garbage, open manholes, on the stretch around the Pragati Maidan Convention Centre will be reported to the PWD headquarters so that immediate remedy is provided.