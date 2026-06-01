The farming regions of Khandwa and Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh are known for large-scale banana cultivation and are an important supply belt in central India. Every year, farmers here produce over 1.7 million metric tons of bananas, and around 140 loaded trucks leave the region daily, carrying produce to markets across India and even export hubs.

However, farmers and transporters have long struggled with narrow, uneven, and damaged roads. These poor road conditions often lead to delays, higher transport costs, and damage to perishable crops like bananas during transit, affecting both time and earnings.

This situation is now expected to improve with the construction of the Boregaon–Shahpur section of NH-753L. The highway is already about 85% complete and is close to finishing. Once opened, it is expected to make transport faster and smoother, reduce costs, and bring much-needed relief to farmers and traders in the region.

Boregaon to Shahpur Highway Project – Length, Cost

The Boregaon to Shahpur stretch of NH-753L is an important part of a larger road corridor that connects Boregaon Bujurg in Madhya Pradesh with Muktainagar in Maharashtra. The project is being developed at an estimated cost of ₹944 crore. It covers a total distance of about 47 kilometres.

Project details and infrastructure

The highway is being developed as a modern four-lane corridor to ensure smoother and faster traffic movement. The project includes several key infrastructure components designed to improve connectivity and safety.

One railway overbridge to ensure smooth rail-road movement

Multiple major and minor bridges across the stretch

Several culverts to manage water flow and drainage

Various underpasses for both vehicles and local movement

Better connectivity for villages and towns

The highway project has been designed in a way that local connectivity is not disturbed. Bridges and underpasses ensure that people can move between villages, farms, and nearby towns without difficulty.

For people living in the Shahpur and Burhanpur region, the road has already improved travel conditions during construction. Earlier, damaged roads made transport difficult, especially for heavy vehicles. With the new highway taking shape, movement has become more stable and reliable.

Stronger link between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra

This highway is an important link between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. It connects major cities and towns including Indore, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Jalgaon, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

At present, travel between Indore and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar takes longer due to narrow and crowded roads. The new four-lane highway will reduce travel time and provide a smoother route for both passenger and goods transport. It will also improve access to nearby industrial areas and markets.

A new phase of growth for local people

For people living in the Shahpur–Burhanpur belt, this highway is more than just a road project. It is expected to improve access to hospitals, markets, industries, and job opportunities.

With better connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and faster access to major cities, daily life is expected to become easier. Travel for education, healthcare, and emergency services will also improve.