To improve passenger convenience during the busy travel season, Northern Railway has announced the introduction of weekly special train services between Chhapra Junction and Pathankot Junction. The initiative is aimed at managing increased passenger demand and strengthening rail connectivity across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. Northern Railways will operate a total of 30 trips under this special service. This additional service will help reduce congestion on regular trains and provide a more comfortable travel option during the peak period.

Chhapra Junction – Pathankot Junction Summer Special– Schedule and Stoppages

Train number 05193 will run from Chhapra Junction to Pathankot Junction every Monday, starting from April 6, 2026, until July 13, 2026. The train will depart from Chhapra at 14:00 hours and reach Pathankot at 22:15 hours the same day.

In the return direction, train number 05194 will operate from Pathankot Junction to Chhapra Junction every Wednesday, beginning April 8, 2026, and continuing until July 15, 2026. It will leave Pathankot at 00:30 hours and arrive at Chhapra at 09:15 hours. These special trains will consist of air-conditioned coaches, sleeper class, and general class compartments.

Stoppage:- Chhapra Kacheri, Dighwa Dubauli, Thawe Jn., Tamkuhi Road, Padrauna, Kaptanganj Jn, Gorakhpur Jn., Basti, Gonda Jn., Sitapur Jn., Shahjahanpur Jn, Bareilly Jn, Moradabad Jn, Laksar Jn, Roorkee, Saharanpur Jn., Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana Jn & Jalandhar Cantt. Railway station

More Special Trains: Northern Railway Extends Service Periodicity

Northern Railway has also announced the extension of the periodicity of several special train services to ease travel for passengers. By operating these special trains, Northern Railways aim to accommodate increased passenger demand and ensure smoother connectivity across key routes. Northern Railways has extended the running period of four special trains operating on important routes. These trains were earlier scheduled to run for a limited duration but will now continue service for additional months. Check out all the details related to these special trains below.

Train No. Station ( From) Station ( To) Earlier Notified Upto Extended Period 09639 Madar Jn. Rohtak Jn. Daily Upto 30. 06. 2026 09640 Rohtak Jn. Madar Jn. Daily Upto 30. 06. 2026 09609 Udaipur City Yog Nagari Rishikesh Weekly

( Tuesday) Upto 30. 06. 2026 09610 Yog Nagari Rishikesh Udaipur City Weekly

( Wednesday) Upto 1. 07. 2026

The introduction of these special trains focus on enhancing passenger services and addressing seasonal travel demand efficiently.