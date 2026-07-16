The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved two railway capacity expansion projects worth around Rs 3,907 crore aimed at strengthening rail connectivity and improving freight movement in Odisha and Jharkhand.

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The approved projects include the doubling of the Paradeep–Haridaspur rail line and the construction of a fourth rail line between Rajkharsawan and Dangoaposi. According to the government, the projects will add around 145 km to the Indian Railways network and are expected to improve operational efficiency by easing congestion on key freight routes.

Capacity expansion on key freight corridors

The projects have been planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with the objective of enhancing multimodal connectivity and improving logistics efficiency through integrated infrastructure planning.

Union Cabinet, chaired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, has approved 2️⃣ key railway infrastructure projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total investment of ₹3,907 crore.



The approved projects include the Paradeep–Haridaspur Doubling and the… pic.twitter.com/pt6C5r9GgB — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 15, 2026

According to the government, the additional rail capacity will facilitate smoother movement of both passenger and freight trains, improve service reliability and support faster transportation across the network. The projects span four districts across Odisha and Jharkhand and are expected to strengthen connectivity in mineral-rich regions.

According to thte PIB release, the enhanced rail network will improve connectivity to around 1,526 villages with a combined population of nearly 14 lakh people, while also creating opportunities for economic activity and regional development.

Improved access to mines, ports and tourist destinations

The capacity augmentation is expected to support the transportation of bulk commodities such as coal, iron ore, dolomite, limestone and gypsum, which move through these corridors in large volumes.

According to the government, the projects are expected to enable additional freight traffic of around 44 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), helping reduce logistics costs and improve the efficiency of freight movement.

The projects are also expected to improve rail connectivity to tourist destinations, including the Lalitgiri Buddhist Complex, Shree Baladevjew Temple and Meghahatuburu Hills.

Government highlights environmental benefits

The projects will contribute to India’s climate goals by encouraging freight movement through rail, which is considered more energy-efficient than road transport.

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According to the official statement on PIB, the projects are expected to reduce oil imports by around 6 crore litres and lower carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 29 crore kg. The environmental impact, the government said, would be equivalent to planting around one crore trees.

The projects align with its broader vision of expanding railway infrastructure while supporting regional development, improving connectivity and creating employment and self-employment opportunities in the project areas, the statement added.