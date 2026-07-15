Railway passengers are set to see a major infrastructure push on July 17, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations in Punjab, dedicate the revamped Gangapur City Railway Station in Rajasthan and launch India’s first hydrogen-powered train, according to separate announcements by the Punjab BJP, the Haryana government and railway officials.

The projects are aimed at improving passenger facilities, modernising railway infrastructure and introducing cleaner transport technology.

4 Amrit Bharat Stations in Punjab get modern makeover

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations in the state under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, PTI reported.

The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate Jalandhar Cantonment Railway Station in person, while S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali), Sri Muktsar Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib railway stations will be dedicated to the nation virtually.

According to Dhillon, the stations have been upgraded with better waiting areas, improved accessibility, modern concourses, upgraded platforms, lifts, escalators and other passenger-friendly facilities while retaining their local architectural identity.

He said the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to transform railway stations into modern transport hubs that improve connectivity, tourism and economic growth.

PM Modi to inaugurate Gangapur City Station on July 17

The redeveloped Gangapur City Railway Station in Rajasthan’s Kota Division will also be inaugurated on July 17 under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

According to the official X handle of DRM Kota, the station has been redeveloped at an estimated cost of around Rs 25 crore. New facilities include an air-conditioned waiting lounge, lifts, escalators, modern toilet blocks, digital train information boards, coach position display systems, improved signage and a nearly 10,000-square-metre circulating area.

“With a new look, better facilities, and a modern travel experience, Gangapur City Railway Station… is now fully ready to serve passengers,” DRM Kota said.

The railway division added that the upgraded station will provide passengers with a “safe, convenient and world-class travel experience” while boosting tourism, trade and the local economy.

India’s first hydrogen train to kick-off on Friday

According to an official statement issued by the Haryana government, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the country’s first hydrogen trainset project on the Jind-Sonipat route.

The 10-coach broad-gauge train will run on the 89-km stretch between Jind and Sonipat, covering the journey in about two hours with stoppages at 12 intermediate stations. It will comprise eight passenger coaches and two driving power cars and is expected to be among the world’s longest hydrogen-powered trains.

Unlike conventional diesel trains, it uses hydrogen fuel cells to generate traction power, helping reduce carbon emissions and support cleaner rail transport.

Calling the project a milestone for Indian Railways, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, “The Jind-Sonipat Hydrogen Trainset Project marks a historic achievement in the journey of Indian Railways.” He added that the initiative would promote green mobility and strengthen the vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The projects scheduled for July 17 underline Indian Railways’ focus on upgrading stations, improving passenger convenience and adopting cleaner technologies, with the hydrogen-powered train marking a significant step towards sustainable rail transport in the country.