U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that it has received enough electronic registrations for unique beneficiaries during the initial registration period to reach the fiscal year 2027 H-1B cap.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that it has received enough electronic registrations for unique beneficiaries during the initial registration period to reach the fiscal year 2027 H-1B numerical allocations (known as the H-1B cap), including the advanced degree exemption (master’s cap).

USCIS selected enough beneficiaries with properly submitted registrations to reach the H-1B cap and notified all prospective petitioners with selected beneficiaries that they are eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition for those beneficiaries.

Only petitioners with registrations for selected beneficiaries may file H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2027. Registrants’ online accounts will display their registration status.

How to File an H-1B Petition

An H-1B cap-subject petition must be properly filed at the correct filing location or online at my.uscis.gov and within the filing period indicated on the relevant selection notice. Petitioners must include a copy of the applicable selection notice with the FY 2027 H-1B cap-subject petition.

Stricter Rules

On February 27, 2026, USCIS published a new edition of Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker (edition date 02/27/26). Beginning April 1, USCIS will only accept the 02/27/26 edition of Form I-129. All H-1B cap subject petitions for FY 2027 must use this edition of the form.

An H-1B cap petition filed on behalf of a beneficiary must contain and be supported by the same identifying information and position information as the selected registration.

Petitioners must submit evidence of the beneficiary’s valid passport or travel document used at the time of registration to identify the beneficiary and evidence of the basis of the wage level selected on the registration as of the date that the registration underlying the petition was submitted.

For the FY 2027 H-1B cap registration season, the selection of beneficiaries has been determined under the new wage-based selection process that prioritizes higher-skilled and higher-paid foreign workers for H-1B visas, while still allowing employers to hire H-1B workers across all wage levels.

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A big change that the new wage-based selection process brings is that it will give preference to foreign workers with higher skill levels and higher salaries. The biggest impact of the new H-1B rules will be felt by the low-skilled and lower-paid foreign workers.

In another big change for this season, the Presidential Proclamation Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers requires certain H-1B petitions filed at or after 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Sept. 21, 2025, to be accompanied by an additional $100,000 payment as a condition of eligibility. All H-1B cap petitions filed in the FY 2027 will require a fee of $100k to be paid by the US employer.

Last Date to File H-1B Petition

H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2027, including those petitions eligible for the advanced degree exemption, may be filed with USCIS beginning April 1, 2026, if filed for a selected beneficiary and based on a valid registration. The period for filing the H-1B cap-subject petition will be at least 90 days.

Petitioners filing H-1B cap petitions on behalf of selected beneficiaries based on their valid registration must still submit evidence as provided in the Form I-129 instructions and establish eligibility for petition approval, as registration and selection only pertain to eligibility to file the H-1B cap-subject petition.

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H-1B Program

The initial registration period for the FY 2027 H-1B cap opened at noon Eastern on March 4 and ended at 5:00 p.m. Eastern on March 19, 2026.

The H-1B program allows companies and other employers in the United States to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations that require the theoretical and practical application of a body of highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor’s degree or higher in a directly related specific specialty (or its equivalent) as a minimum for entry into the occupation in the United States. H-1B specialty occupations may include fields such as architecture, engineering, mathematics, physical sciences, social sciences, medicine and health, education, business specialties, accounting, law, theology, and the arts.

FY 2026 H-1B Cap Registrations

During the registration period for the FY 2026 H-1B cap, USCIS saw a significant decrease in the total number of registrations submitted and eligible beneficiaries compared to FY 2025, including a decrease in the number of registrations submitted on behalf of beneficiaries with multiple registrations.

The number of unique employers for FY 2026 (approximately 57,600) was comparable to the number for FY 2025 (approximately 52,700).

The number of eligible unique beneficiaries for FY 2026 (approximately 339,000) was significantly lower than the number for FY 2025 (approximately 442,000).

The number of eligible registrations was also dramatically lower for FY 2026 (343,981) compared with FY 2025 (470,342) — a 26.9% reduction.

Overall, there was an average of 1.01 registrations per beneficiary this year for FY 2026, compared to 1.06 for FY 2025. This means that, on average, each beneficiary only had approximately one registration submitted on their behalf.

The registration details for the FY 2027 H-1B cap season have still not been released by USCIS.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.