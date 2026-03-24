Planning a bank visit anytime soon? Plan carefully because of the remaining 7 days in March, banks across the country will be shut for three days on account of various regional festivals.

Financial institutions across the country will also remain closed on March 28, following the usual weekly closure for the fourth Saturday. Even stock exchanges are shut on March 26.

So, if you have any bank appointments or visits planned to your nearest branch, it is best to ensure that lenders in your city are not closed on that day. Here is a city-wise list of bank holidays for the remaining month:

March 26 – Bank holiday for Shree Ram Navami

Major cities will celebrate the festival of Shree Ram Navami on Thursday, March 26. On account of this festival, banks will be closed across Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Kanpur.

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Bank closures will also be observed in Maharashtra cities such as Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur. Financial institutions will remain shut across Kolkata, Lucknow, Ranchi, and Shimla.

March 27 – Bank holiday for Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain)

Some cities will celebrate the festival of Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) on Friday, March 27, which will lead to bank closures there. These include Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna, and Vijayawada.

March 28 – Weekly closure

Banks will observe their usual weekly closure, with March 28 being the fourth Saturday.

March 29 – Mandatory off

Banks will be shut due to the mandatory Sunday closure.

March 31 – Bank holiday for Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti

Banks across the national capital, New Delhi, will be closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Financial institutions in Maharashtra cities such as Belapur, Nagpur, and Mumbai will also remain shut.

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Cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, and Kanpur will observe a bank holiday for Mahavir Janmakalyanak. Banks will also remain closed in Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi.

Readers are also advised to check the RBI holiday calendar to track upcoming bank holidays in their respective cities.

Online services to continue as usual

Online banking services will continue to function as usual. Individuals can use UPI, carry out credit card transactions, and more, regardless of whether banks are open or closed.

Stock exchanges shut on March 26

Not just banks, trading across major domestic stock exchanges—NSE and BSE—will also be suspended on March 26 on the occasion of Shree Ram Navami.

However, the commodity exchange MCX will observe a partial closure, as it will remain shut during its morning session (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM IST). Trading will resume in the evening session.