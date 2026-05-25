Pharma stocks are in focus after major giants like Torrent Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced their dividends. Shares of Divi’s Laboratories and Cipla are also drawing attention following their dividend declarations and upcoming record dates. Meanwhile, shareholders of Abbott India are set to receive a hefty special dividend payout as well.

A record date is the cut-off date on which a company checks its record books to determine shareholders’ eligibility for its dividend payout. Here are seven major pharma stocks, their dividend payouts, and their respective record dates:

#1 Torrent Pharma announces Rs 9 final dividend

This pharmaceutical giant has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per share on a face value of Rs 5 each. The dividend payout is subject to shareholders’ approval. If declared, the record date for the same has been fixed as Friday, May 29.

With this addition, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 38 per share.

Pharma Dividend Watch: 7 Stocks to Track Upcoming record dates Company Dividend (₹/share) Record Date Torrent Pharma ₹9 Cipla ₹13 Dr. Reddy’s ₹8 Abbott India ₹656 ₹525 + ₹131 special Divi’s Labs ₹30 Gland Pharma ₹20 Sun Pharma ₹5 TBA *All dividends subject to shareholder approval Express InfoGenIE

#2 Cipla recommends Rs 13 per share final dividend

Cipla’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per share, and the record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been set as Friday, June 5. If approved, the company will have to pay the dividend within 30 days from the date of its annual general meeting.

This marks the only dividend payout by the company for FY26.

#3 Sun Pharma recommends Rs 5 per share final dividend

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share, with each share having a face value of Re 1 each. Prior to this, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share.

If the final dividend is approved, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 16 per share. The pharma major is yet to announce the record and payment dates for its final dividend payout.

#4 Dr. Reddy’s announces Rs 8 final dividend

The company has set the record date as Friday, July 10, for ascertaining shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 8 per share, with a face value of Re 1 apiece. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at its forthcoming annual general meeting.

This marks the only dividend payout by the company for the financial year ended March 2026.

#5 Abbott India declares special and final dividend

The pharma major’s senior management has proposed a final dividend of Rs 525 per share, marking the highest-ever dividend payout declared by the company. Also, to shareholders’ surprise, the company has declared a special dividend of Rs 131 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The record date for determining shareholder eligibility for these payouts has been fixed as Friday, July 24, and if approved, investors shall receive their dividend payment on or after Tuesday, August 18.

For FY26, if approved, the company’s total dividend payout would stand at Rs 656 per share.

#6 Divi’s Laboratories recommends Rs 30 final dividend

The company’s board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 30 per share, with each share having a face value of Rs 2 apiece. The payout is subject to shareholder approval at its ensuing annual general meeting.

The record date for the purpose of dividend payment has been fixed as Friday, July 24, and the company’s AGM is scheduled for Monday, August 10.

#7 Gland Pharma announces Rs 20 final dividend

The company’s senior management has recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per share, with each share having a face value of Re 1 each. If approved at its annual general meeting, the record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been set as Tuesday, August 11.