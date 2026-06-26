Mango farmers in Tamil Nadu have opted to let their produce rot on trees amid mounting financial losses. There has been a sharp decline in prices this year amid reduced commercial demand and myriad issues due to unseasonal rainfall. Protests have raged across the mango-producing belts of India — with farmers demanding the establishment of a minimum support price and state governments intervening to control the crisis.

According to an ANI report, many mango farmers in the Melur Taluk of Madurai are now choosing to leave their harvest to rot on trees or cut down plantations to avoid further losses. They face severe financial distress, with the farm-gate price for totapuri mangoes crashing to a record low of Rs 3 per kilogram.

India grows nearly 50% of the world’s mangoes — reportedly producing some 26 million metric tonnes every year. But stock (especially the Totapuri variety) has now piled for the third year in a row as fruit pulp-making units remain reluctant to procure the fruits. The mango market is also facing massive oversupply issue.

Why are Madurai farmers leaving mango harvest to rot?

The crisis has hit farmers across more than a thousand acres of farmland in the Madurai region — where production costs and labour charges now far exceed the market value of the fruit. Farmers presently receive a mere Rs 3 per kg while the same produce is being sold in retail markets for over Rs 40 per kilogram. According to an ANI report, many farmers in the Kottampatti Union have even started cutting down their mango trees.

“Farmers in this region invest nearly Rs 1 lakh per acre annually on maintenance and production. However, despite this investment, farmers are not receiving fair prices for their produce, nor are they able to earn reasonable returns… Unfortunately, over the past two years, mango prices have witnessed a severe and continuous decline. The farm-gate price has fallen from around Rs 5 per kilogram to Rs 4, and now to as low as Rs 3 per kilogram,” local farmer Jeeva told ANI.

He noted that mango-based products such as juices and beverages were continually being sold at much higher prices. Jeeva reminded ANI that a “small bottle of mango juice is sold for around Rs 10, while farmers receive only Rs 3 per kilogram for the raw fruit”.

The low returns have also made it impossible for farmers to hire help for the harvest. Jeeva told ANI that the current price of Rs 3 per kilogram did not leave any room for them to pay labour charges, transportation expenses, commission rates, and other operational costs.

“Labourers themselves are unwilling to harvest mangoes at such low returns. A worker cannot be hired for less than Rs 700 per day, while the value of the harvested produce is often insufficient to cover even that expense,” he added.

Protests, demand for MSP and state intervention

Farmers in various states have been facing similar challenges in recent weeks — with vehement protests raging in multiple areas.

The Centre recently approved financial aid for those growing Totapuri mangoes in Karnataka under the Market Intervention Scheme. The government will provide assistance of Rs 1,750 per quintal, covering procurement of up to 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of produce. Prices had reportedly crashed to Rs 5 per kilogram (well below the cost of cultivation of about Rs 8.6 a kilo) and triggered protests in the Kolar-Chikkaballapur belt.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy revealed via social media that he had written to the Agriculture Minister on June 17 seeking immediate intervention. The two had later met in New Delhi as Kumaraswamy sought to explain the difficulties faced by farmers. Mango cultivators in the region had led a day-long bandh in parts of Kolar on Monday as they demanded government intervention and MSP.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also announced a subsidy of Rs 4 per kilo to support Totapuri mango farmers in Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts. The decision was taken last week amid growing complaints that pulp factories were procuring the fruits at rates far below the production cost.