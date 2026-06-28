A whole lot of corporate action is set to unfold this week as more than 40 companies are set to turn ex-dividend.

The shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment will garner attention for its special dividend payout. The markets will also watch out for the shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, after the company announced its highest dividend payout.

Focus would also be on the dividend payouts of Shriram Finance, Bharat Forge, and Union Bank of India.

So, in case you don’t miss out on any major payouts, here’s all the corporate action lined up for this week:

June 29: Raymond Lifestyle and Kalpatru Projects to turn ex-dividend

Raymond Lifestyle has announced a final dividend of Re 1 on each share of Rs 2 each and fixed the record date of Monday, June 29, to ascertain shareholder eligibility for the same. Investors will also watch out for the final dividend payout of Kalpatru Projects, as the firm has declared a final dividend of Rs 11 per share, and if approved, eligible shareholders will receive the amount on or before August 13.

On Monday, shares of Jyothy Labs will also turn ex-date as the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share, and attention will also be given to Kansai Nerolac Paints, which will check its record book on June 29 to determine shareholders eligible for its final dividend payout of Rs 2.50 per share.

June 30: Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Holdings in focus

Stock of three major Bajaj Group companies will be in focus as Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, and Bajaj Finance have fixed Tuesday, May 30, as the record date for their dividend payout.

Bajaj Finserv has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, while Bajaj Holdings has proposed a special dividend of Rs 50 per share and a final dividend of Rs 80 per share. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance has announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per share. BHIL’s subsidiary, Maharashtra Scooters, too, will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday for its final dividend of Rs 60 per share.

July 1: DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals & Grovy India to recommend dividend

Chemicals company DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals has fixed the record date of Wednesday, July 1, to determine the shareholders eligible for its final dividend payout of Rs 0.40 per share. Real-estate firm Grovy India too will turn ex-dividend on the same date for its final dividend payout of Rs 0.10 per share.

July 2: Chembond Material & Lloyds Enterprises to turn ex-date

On Thursday, July 2, the stock of Chembond Material Technologies will garner investor attention for its final dividend payout of Rs 2 per share. Also, the stock of trading firm Lloyds Enterprises will turn ex-date as the firm has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.050 per share.

July 3: Bharat Forge, Shriram Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra in focus

A total of 33 companies have fixed the record date of Friday, July 3, to ascertain shareholder eligibility for their dividend payout. Of these, investors would highly watch out for Bharat Forge’s final dividend of Rs 6.50 per share.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has proposed a final dividend of Re 1 apiece and a special dividend of Rs 2 per share. In pharma, the final dividend payout of Rs 0.50 per share by Biocon will also be watched out for.

Markets will monitor automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra’s final dividend payout of Rs 33 per share as the company will check its record books on Friday. Shriram Finance’s Rs 6 per share final dividend payout will also draw investor attention.

Engineering conglomerate Thermax will determine shareholders eligible for its final dividend of Rs 14 per share and special dividend of Rs 6 per share on July 3. Additionally, Union Bank of India will also check its record books on the same date to determine beneficiaries eligible for a dividend of Rs 5 per share.