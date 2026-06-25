As artificial intelligence drives an unprecedented build-out of data centres globally, Schneider Electric expects India to emerge as one of the fastest-growing markets for digital infrastructure. Sumati Sahgal, vice-president, data centres & secure power, Greater India, tells Poulomi Chatterjee that data centres could become Schneider Electric’s largest business in India by 2030. Excerpts:

Q. How does the growth of Schneider Electric’s data centre business compare with its core operations?

A. The pace of growth in data centres is extraordinary. Until last year, India had built roughly 1.5 GW of data centre capacity. Industry estimates now suggest the country could add anywhere between 6 GW and 10 GW over the coming years. Some projections are even higher, but even the conservative estimates point to a massive expansion. Our core business is electrification and naturally grows alongside this trend because data centres are significant consumers of electrical infrastructure.

Today, the data centre segment contributes around 15-20% of Schneider Electric‘s India business. The momentum we are seeing today gives us confidence that data centres will become Schneider Electric’s single-largest business segment in India by 2030.

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Q. How valid are concerns around water consumption as India expands its data centre footprint?

A. The concerns are valid, but they need to be viewed in the context of technology choices. Water is primarily used for cooling high-density computing environments and managing the heat generated by advanced processors. Historically, most data centres built in India have relied on air-cooling technologies. These systems have virtually no water impact but consume significantly more power.

That has been the trade-off. As AI workloads increase, liquid-cooling technologies are becoming more relevant because they are far more efficient for high-density computing. They do involve some water usage, but the impact is controlled and optimised. There is also a third category of technologies such as immersion cooling and closed-loop systems, which significantly reduce water consumption, although they require higher upfront investment. My view is that India could largely move directly towards liquid-cooling technologies rather than following the traditional path taken by some mature markets.

Q. How important is sovereign AI when it comes to building digital infrastructure?

A. Sovereign AI is important, but the discussion is broader than sovereignty alone. It is also about keeping data and computing resources closer to users. India is one of the largest user markets for AI applications and platforms. Whether it is generative AI tools or digital services, lower latency becomes critical as usage scales. That requires local infrastructure and local data centres. The future will not be limited to a few very large data centre campuses. There will also be a growing need for edge infrastructure located closer to consumers and enterprises. At the same time, sectors such as defence, banking and government services require greater control over where data resides and how it is processed. That makes sovereignty an important driver for infrastructure investments.

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Q. Where does India rank within Schneider Electric globally?

A. India is Schneider Electric’s third-largest market by revenue and its importance goes far beyond sales. The country serves as a strategic manufacturing, engineering and innovation hub for the company. A large share of the products we sell in India are designed and manufactured locally, and many are exported to global markets. India is also home to several of our global R&D centres and international marketing teams. From a workforce perspective, India is our largest employee base worldwide with around 38,000 employees. We operate more than 31 manufacturing facilities across the country and continue to expand our footprint to serve both domestic and international demand.

Q. Does India have adequate power infrastructure to support the expected surge in data centre capacity?

A. Compared with many other markets where access to power is becoming a major constraint, India is relatively well positioned. One advantage is that India operates a unified national grid, which provides greater flexibility in balancing demand and supply across regions. Despite record peak electricity demand during recent summers, the grid has remained stable. As data centres scale and AI workloads grow, renewable power and sustainability considerations will become more important. But from a grid perspective, India remains in a relatively strong position compared with several other global markets.