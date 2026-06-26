BEML secured an additional export order valued at $5.35 million from West Asia for the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment. The company said in its regulatory filing that the order is in continuation of the company’s earlier export contract worth $36.38 million, announced in April 2026.

With this new order, the total value of orders under the contract has increased from $36.38 million to about $41.73 million. BEML’s total international order book now stands at approximately $112.35 million.

BEML’s overseas order book gains momentum

According to PTI, BEML’s heavy earthmoving equipment, originally developed for large-scale mining applications, has been suitably engineered to cater to the evolving requirements of infrastructure development and strategic construction projects.

The machines are designed to deliver superior performance under demanding operating conditions, incorporating advanced engineering, enhanced durability, and compliance with stringent international quality standards.

They are also equipped with ergonomically designed, ROPS/FOPS-certified operator cabins, ensuring enhanced safety, operator comfort, and productivity, BEML said according to PTI.

“As part of the order, BEML will provide comprehensive maintenance and lifecycle support through its local representative in the region. The support includes the supply of spares, preventive maintenance, servicing, and lifecycle management, ensuring high equipment availability and operational efficiency throughout the project lifecycle,” the company stated according to PTI.

Commenting on the achievement, Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director, BEML, said: “This additional order from the West Asia is a strong endorsement of BEML’s engineering excellence and reflects the confidence our global customers place in our products and capabilities. We remain committed to delivering reliable, technology-driven solutions while expanding our global footprint and building long-term partnerships across key international markets.”

About BEML

BEML, established in May 1964, is a defence Public Sector Undertaking. The company operates across three major business verticals—Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, and Rail & Metro—and serves key sectors including defence, rail, metro, power, mining and infrastructure.

BEML has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields, Mysuru and Palakkad, and supplies a wide range of products ranging from defence mobility systems and mining equipment to metro coaches and railway rolling stock.

BEML Q4FY26

In its Q4FY26, BEML reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,794 crore, marking an 8.57% year-on-year (YoY) growth. EBITDA stood at Rs 281.33 crore, while interest costs declined 16.43% YoY to Rs 45.39 crore.

For the full year FY26, BEML posted its highest-ever annual revenue of Rs 4,351 crore, up 8.16% from the previous year. The company also recorded its highest-ever Value of Production (VOP) of Rs. 4,239 crore, reflecting an 8.58% YoY increase.

As of March 31, 2026, BEML’s order book stood at an all-time high of Rs 15,896 crore.

BEML share price

The share price of BEML has gained 21.85% in past three months. However, on year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 5.3%.