The US-Iran ceasefire deal appeared poised to crumble on Sunday as both countries launched fresh strikes and threatened to resume fighting. Iranian missiles and drones raced towards US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain early in the morning — shortly after President Donald Trump warned the US might obliterate the other country. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has vowed that American bases in the region “will experience hell in the coming days”.

Sirens blared across Bahrain on Sunday morning as missiles rushed towards the country. The Interior Ministry later said the Iranian strikes had damaged a residential building near the international airport and no one was killed. The ministry released photos of an 8-story building in downtown Manama with the top floor completely destroyed, filled with rubble and its windows blown out.

Meanwhile the Kuwaiti army said its air defences were responding to “hostile” missile and drone attacks on Sunday morning. Authorities confirmed that the had detected and intercepted two ballistic missiles, and that there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement denouncing what it called “a dangerous escalation that reveals that what Tehran is doing is not a passing act, nor an isolated incident, but rather a deliberate approach and a systematic pattern of repeated aggression against the sovereignty of the kingdom, and the security of its citizens and residents.”

‘US bases will experience hell’

According to Press TV, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said that the recent US strikes “will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes”. A statement carried by Iranian state-run media accused Washington of violating the ceasefire and reiterated “control” over the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC Navy command said American bases in the region “will experience hell in the coming days”.