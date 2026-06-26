Bajaj Group is in the limelight as stocks of three companies from the group are set to turn ex-dividend on Tuesday, June 30. The company’s NBFC arm, investment arm, and financial services arm will check their record books the coming week to determine the shareholders eligible for its dividend payout.

Here’s all you need to know:

#1 Bajaj Finserv to pay Rs 1.50 dividend

The company’s NBFC arm has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share of Re 1 apiece for FY26. The record date for the same has been fixed for June 30, and if approved, eligible beneficiaries will receive the said amount on or before Tuesday, August 4.

The dividend also comprises a special payout of Rs 0.20, which the company said is in celebration of 100 years of Bajaj Group.

#2 Bajaj Holdings to recommend special dividend

For FY26, Bajaj Holding and Investments has recommended a final dividend of Rs 130 per share on each share of face value Rs 10 each. This dividend comprises a special payout of Rs 50 per share, taking the final dividend to Rs 80 per share.

The investment company will check its record books on Tuesday, so in case you wish to receive the said amount, you must hold Bajaj Holdings stock on or before Monday, June 29. Beneficiaries will receive the amount in their demat accounts on or before Wednesday, August 5.

If approved, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 195 per share.

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#3 Bajaj Finance proposes Rs 6 final dividend

Bajaj Finance has proposed a final dividend of Rs 6 per share of face value Re 1 each for FY26. The amount comprises Rs 0.60 per share as a special payout out of the sale of Bajaj Housing Finance shares.

This marks the third Bajaj Group company which has fixed the record date of June 30 to determine shareholder eligibility. If approved, members will be credited the amount on or about Monday, August 3.