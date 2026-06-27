The share price of Maharatna PSU, PFC India, is in focus as the NBFC has announced the record date for its final dividend payout.

Previously, the firm had announced four interim dividends, and with this addition, the company’s total dividend payout would stand at Rs 18.55 per share for FY26.

So what is the amount? And when will the PSU check its record books?

Here are all the details you need to know

PFC India: Dividend record date

The PSU has fixed the record date for Friday, July 31, to ascertain shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 3.95 per share. The amount is subject to shareholder approval, and if approved, will be paid on each share of Rs 10.

“It is hereby informed that the Record Date has been fixed as Friday, July 31, 2026 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of members for payment of Final Dividend of Rs 3.95/ per equity share on the face value of Rs 10/- each on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2025-26 as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company..,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

PFC India: Q4 Financial Performance

For Q4FY26, the PSU reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,598 crore, up 3% from Rs 8,358 crore in the same quarter last year. PFC India’s consolidated revenue from operations for the Jan-Mar quarter was pegged at Rs 28,920 crore, down 1% YoY from Rs 29,265 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Its EBITDA for the March quarter stood at Rs 28,503 crore, rising 5% YoY against Rs 27,117 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

PFC India Share Price

The PSU’s share price ended Thursday’s trade at Rs 432.65 on NSE, down 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has been trading flat, while looking at the longer time frame, since the past six months, its share price has increased by more than 22%.

So far this year its stock has climbed by 19%.

About the company

PFC India operates under the Ministry of Power, Government of India and is responsible for providing financial assistance to power and infrastructure projects. The company acts both as a PSU and an NBFC.