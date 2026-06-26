Commuters in Nagpur district are set to benefit from improved connectivity as the Maharashtra government has approved the extension of the elevated Nagpur Metro rail line from Kanhan River to Kanhan City under Phase 2.

The 1.40-km extension, which received approval from the Central Government, will be developed by Maha-Metro at an estimated cost of ₹310.35 crore.

The project includes one new elevated metro station and aims to strengthen public transport in the region.

One new station to be added on Kamptee Corridor

The newly approved extension will add one elevated station beyond the Kanhan River, extending the Kamptee Corridor up to Kanhan City.

The project is expected to improve daily commuting for residents and provide better connectivity to the growing areas around Kanhan.

Kamptee Corridor: Route, length, and stations

The Kamptee Corridor, also known as the Orange Line of Nagpur Metro Phase 2, is a 13-km route connecting Automotive Square with Kanhan.

The corridor includes the stations at Pili Nadi, Khasara Fata, All India Radio, Kheri Fata, Lok Vihar, Lekha Nagar, Cantonment, Kamptee Police Station, Kamptee Municipal Council, Golf Club, Kanhan, and Dragon Palace.

With the newly approved extension, the line will now continue further to Kanhan City through one additional elevated station.

Other corridors in Nagpur Metro Phase 2

Kapsi Corridor: The Kapsi Corridor will connect Prajapati Nagar and Transport Nagar over a distance of 5.6 km. It will have three stations at Pardi, Kapsi Khurd, and Transport Nagar.

Mihan Corridor: The Mihan Corridor will run from Mihan to Butibori MIDC ESR over a distance of 18.5 km. The corridor will include stations at Eco Park, Metro City, Ashokvan, Dongargaon, Mohgaon, Meghdoot (CIDCO), Butibori Police Station, Mhada Colony, MIDC KEC, and MIDC ESR.

Hingna Corridor: The Hingna Corridor will connect Lokmanya Nagar and Hingna over a distance of 6.7 km. The corridor will have seven stations at Mount View, Rajiv Nagar, Wanadongri, APMC, Raipur, Hingna Bus Station, and Hingna.