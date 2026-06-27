Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the newly built terminal at Jodhpur Airport on July 4, marking one of the biggest aviation infrastructure upgrades in western Rajasthan in recent years. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 480 crore, the project substantially expands the airport’s passenger handling capacity and is expected to strengthen regional connectivity, tourism and business travel.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the inauguration during his visit to Jodhpur, describing the terminal as a major infrastructure addition for both the city and the wider western Rajasthan region.

“People who once wore slippers and never imagined flying are now traveling by airplane,” Shekhawat said, attributing the rise in air travel to India’s economic growth.

Why Jodhpur Needed a Larger Airport Terminal

Jodhpur has emerged as one of Rajasthan’s key tourism and commercial centres, attracting domestic and international visitors for its heritage sites while also serving as a gateway to destinations across the Thar desert.

However, growing passenger traffic over the past few years has increased pressure on the existing terminal, leading to the need for a significantly larger facility capable of handling future demand.

Spread across nearly 37 acres, the new terminal is around six times larger than the existing building. It has been equipped with six aerobridges and upgraded passenger facilities aimed at reducing congestion while improving the overall travel experience.

Before commercial operations begin, the terminal is expected to undergo the remaining technical inspections and regulatory approvals. According to Shekhawat, an expert team is scheduled to inspect the facility, after which the final clearances are expected ahead of the July 4 inauguration.

How Improved Air Connectivity Could Benefit Western Rajasthan

Beyond passenger convenience, the expansion is expected to strengthen Jodhpur’s role as an aviation hub for western Rajasthan.

Better airport infrastructure can improve connectivity for business travellers, tourists and investors while supporting industries linked to hospitality, handicrafts, defence establishments and regional commerce. Improved air access also has the potential to shorten travel times for visitors heading to destinations such as Jaisalmer, Barmer and other parts of the desert region.

The airport upgrade comes as India continues expanding aviation infrastructure under its broader regional connectivity strategy, with several airports across the country undergoing capacity expansion to accommodate rising passenger numbers.

Following the airport event, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to travel to Pachpadra in Barmer district to inaugurate the Pachpadra Refinery and lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the Jaipur Metro project, reflecting a wider push towards infrastructure development across Rajasthan.

ALSO READ Air India could roll back flight cuts if fuel prices stay low, says CEO Campbell Wilson

According to Shekhawat, the new terminal has been designed to provide passengers with a safer, more modern and convenient travel experience while supporting long-term economic growth in Jodhpur and the surrounding region through improved tourism, trade and investment opportunities.