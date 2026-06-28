India has dispatched humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela under ‘Operation Amistad’. Two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft are now transiting through Abidjan, the capital of Cote d’Ivoire, on their way to the South American country. The aircraft are carrying 35 tonnes of relief equipment, along with an Indian Army Field Hospital contingent and two BHISHM Cubes, as part of India’s emergency response to the twin earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela. The death toll has risen to nearly 1500 people and officials say more than 50,000 remain missing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared a message of condolence soon after the quakes on Wednesday — assuring that India “stands ready to extend all possible assistance”. His post on X had received a warm response from acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, who highlighted bilateral ties and the longstanding cooperation between the people of both nations.

‘Operation Amistad’

India has named its humanitarian mission to Venezuela Operation Amistad after the Spanish word amistad, which translates to “friendship” in English.

According to the Embassy of India in Cote d’Ivoire, the contingent comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers. It is equipped to deliver emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support and other essential healthcare services to those affected by the disaster. The team is also carrying around six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian relief supplies provided by the Ministry of External Affairs. One of the aircraft is transporting a BHISHM Cube, an indigenous, rapidly deployable modular medical facility under India’s ‘Aarogya Maitri Project’.

The BHISHM Cube, short for Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri, is designed for disaster and humanitarian response. It consists of compact, self-contained medical modules that can be quickly assembled into a fully functional field hospital, capable of treating up to 200 patients. The system includes portable ventilators, patient monitors, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, power generation units and oxygen support systems, allowing it to operate efficiently in crisis zones with limited infrastructure.

Operation Amistad – Responding to the devastating earthquake that struck northern Venezuela, the two Indian Airforce C17s transited through Abidjan enroute to Venezuela carrying 35 T of relief equipment, an Indian Army Field Hospital contingent and two BHISHM cubes.

The… pic.twitter.com/Oy6fs6ik40 — India in Ivory Coast (@EOIIvoryCoast) June 27, 2026

Earthquake toll and rescue operations

Media reports cited National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez to report that the death toll had now risen to 1,430 people. The Venezuelan leader added in his latest update that another 3,238 people have been injured, while 3,142 families were displaced after losing their homes.

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said 24 countries have now extended assistance, sending 521 tonnes of relief supplies, 86 specialised canine teams and more than 2,741 search, rescue and technical support personnel who are working with Venezuelan teams on the ground. Rescue teams are still searching for survivors, but operations are being slowed by a lack of heavy equipment and repeated aftershocks, including a 5.6 magnitude quake detected off Venezuela’s coast, as the critical rescue window continues to narrow.

“At this time, we have received support from 24 countries in the international community who have sent a total of 521 tons of supplies, 86 specialised canine teams and more than 2,741 members of search, rescue and technical support personnel, who are already integrated with our teams to respond jointly to the emergency,” she said.

PM Modi-Delcy Rodriguez ties and India’s global role

The deployment reflects what Indian officials describe as India’s growing role as a first responder in global humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. It also comes mere weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with acting President Rodriguez in New Delhi.

India has been involved in countless international relief and rescue operations over the years — highlights its continued outreach to friendly nations in times of crisis. The BHISHM Cube under the ‘Aarogya Maitri Project’ also underscores New Delhi’s ability to deliver indigenous, modular medical support that can be quickly assembled into a functioning field hospital. The embassy said the effort demonstrates India’s capability to provide swift and effective medical assistance “during humanitarian crises anywhere in the world.”