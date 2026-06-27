IT sector company Persistent Systems is looking to acquire Germany-based IT services provider Nagarro. In an exchange filing, Persistent said that it has acquired a 21 percent stake in the German company through a subsidiary. Additionally, the company will launch a public offer to acquire the remaining shares at 81 euros per share.

Persistent said that the all-cash offer represents a highly attractive premium of about 140% to the undisturbed closing price on June 25, 2026, and about 94% to the three-month volume-weighted average price.

The public offer by Persistent is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of all outstanding Nagarro shares and regulatory approvals. The company expects the acquisition to be completed by Q4 FY27.

Significance of acquisition

Persistent System said the 18,500-employee-strong Nagarro, with strong operations across Europe, is an exceptional strategic and cultural fit. The company said that the combined entity would be better positioned to support multi-region enterprise clients requiring integrated AI, engineering, ERP / CX, data, and cloud capabilities across local and global delivery models.

ALSO READ EV boom lifts Ola sales, but turnaround has miles to go

“The next wave of enterprise transformation will be defined by AI, engineering excellence, and global scale. Bringing Nagarro and Persistent together is a defining milestone in our journey to build a global, engineering-led technology services leader,” Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and CEO of Persistent Systems, said in a statement.

Founded in 1996, Nagarro clocked $1 billion in revenue in calendar year 2025. The key industries that the company operates in include Industrials, Consumer, TMT, and BFSI.

Barclays to provide bridge financing

In an exchange filing, Persistent said that banking major Barclays is acting as the sole financial advisor for the acquisition. The company will provide a corporate guarantee of up to 1.5 billion euros to Barclays’ bridge financing, as well as associated claims and interest.