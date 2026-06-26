Thousands of passengers travelling between Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka are set to get relief as South Central Railway has announced special train services on the busy Jalna–Yelahanka route via Secunderabad. The decision comes amid a rise in passenger demand during the peak travel period.

The introduction of these special trains is expected to ease overcrowding and provide more travel options for long-distance passengers. The services aim to ensure smoother movement across key stations on this important interstate corridor.

Special Train: Schedule and Timings

Train No. From – To Day of Run Date of Journey No. of Services 07601 Jalna – Yelahanka Sun June 28, 2026 – July 27, 2026 05 07602 Yelahanka – Jalna Mon June 29, 2026 – July 27, 2026 05

The special train from Jalna to Yelahanka (Train No.07601) will run every Sunday from June 28, 2026, to July 26, 2026. The train will leave Jalna at 7:20 PM and reach Yelahanka at 9:30 PM the next day (Monday). A total of five services will be operated.

In the return direction, the train from Yelahanka and Jalna (Train No. 07602) will run every Monday from June 29, 2026, to July 27, 2026. The train will depart Yelahanka at 11:30 PM and arrive at Jalna at 1:00 AM on Wednesday. A total of five services will be operated.

Stoppages and coaches

The special trains will stop at the following stations in both directions: Partur, Selu, Parbhani, Purna, Nanded, Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddi, Medchal, Bolarum, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, and Hindupur.

The trains will have AC Three-Tier (3AC), Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches to cater to different passenger categories.

Improved connectivity across three states

South Central Railway has said that these special train services have been introduced to manage the rising passenger demand during this period. The trains are expected to make travel easier by offering additional services and improving connectivity between Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka.

With this arrangement, passengers can expect more convenient travel options and better access to key routes, especially on peak-demand days.