Amidst the busy earnings season, some stocks have dominated Google searches over the potential declaration of dividends. The board meeting of HDFC Bank is highly anticipated as the share price has seen wild swings following its management reshuffle in March.

The stock of Crisil has been topping the charts as the rating agency recently announced its first interim dividend for FY26, while HDB Financial Services would release its first ever financial performance post-IPO as a fully listed entity.

All these companies are scheduled to announce their financial results in April and also declare dividends.

Here are the top five stocks that are dominating Google charts over their dividend announcements:

#1 HDFC Bank

The private lender’s quarterly results remain highly anticipated as the month of March was rather heavy for the bank following the management reshuffle and accountability rift.

The bank has scheduled its board meeting for Saturday, April 18, to declare its financial performance, and the board may also recommend a final dividend for FY26. Also, the lender may consider the issuance of securities like capital bonds, perpetual debt instruments, and long-term bonds.

HDFC Bank has scheduled its earnings call for April 18 at 06:00 PM (IST), which implies that the lender will release its results before the aforementioned time. Special focus would be on the lender’s dividend, as the bank’s share price saw a dip during its March hiatus.

Previously, in July 2025, the private bank paid out a special dividend of Rs 5 per share. For FY25, the bank had paid a final dividend of Rs 22 per share.

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#2 Bajaj Finserv

The NBFC has scheduled its board meeting for Thursday, April 30, to announce its quarterly and annual financial performance for the year ending March 31, 2026. The company’s board may also recommend a dividend for FY26, the NBFC said in its regulatory filing.

On April 6, Bajaj Finserv informed the exchanges that it has achieved 100% ownership in its insurance subsidiaries—Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance—from Allianz SE via a structured buyback. Investors would monitor the stock as the total deal value for the buyout, which started in January, stood at Rs 21,390 crore.

For FY25, Bajaj Finserv had declared a total dividend of Rs 56 per share.

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#3 ICICI Lombard

The insurance company, ICICI Lombard, has scheduled its board meeting for Wednesday, April 15, to consider and approve its consolidated and standalone financial results. The insurer’s board may also recommend a final dividend for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders.

On April 2, the company allotted 8,807 equity shares worth Rs 10 each to its employees under the employee stock option scheme-2005. For March, the insurer’s gross direct premium recorded a 21% YoY growth, strikingly higher than the industry average increase of 8% for the same period.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share in Q3. For FY25, it had paid out a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.

#4 Crisil

The rating agency will announce its financial results on Friday, April 17. The company has also declared its first interim dividend for the financial year ending March 2026.

The record date for the same has been fixed as Thursday, April 23, while the dividend shall be credited to eligible shareholders on May 8. The brokerage has scheduled an analyst call for Monday, April 20.

#5 HDB Financial Services

HDFC’s subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, has scheduled its board meeting for Wednesday, April 15, for the approval of its Q4 and FY26 financial results.

The NBFC’s board may also recommend a final dividend, subject to the approval of shareholders. The company’s results are much anticipated as it went public just last year in June. Previously, in Q3, it had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Conclusion

Readers are awaiting dividend announcements from these companies. Typically for investors, they need to track the dividend payout dates and record dates which are important. They need to keep an eye out on the dividend record date to optimize the dividend benefit.