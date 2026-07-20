Diversified group Eleven plans to invest over ₹4,700 crore in a renewable-led electricity distribution network across Gurugram and Nuh districts, with funding for the first phase fully tied up.

The company said equity has already been infused and the complete debt-equity financing mix is in place.

The proposed distribution system will be powered predominantly by renewable energy. Nuh, among Haryana’s most underserved districts, has been included in the first phase of the rollout along with Gurugram.

Eleven Power Private Limited has applied to the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission for a parallel distribution licence covering the two districts. The project is subject to approval by the regulator.

ALSO READ MNRE extends exemption for net-metering, open access solar projects

Under the parallel licence proposal, the existing utility will continue to retain its network and consumers. Only customers who opt for Eleven Power as their supplier would shift to the new distribution system.

“Our vision for Eleven Power is built on three commitments: green power, uninterrupted supply, and real choice for the consumer,” Eleven Chairman Sunil Sachdeva said.

“Electricity is not a new business for us, it is where my entrepreneurship journey began. And Gurugram is where we have built everything over the years, including Medanta,” he said.

Sachdeva said the group intends to build a future-ready, world-class electricity distribution system that will serve consumers in Gurugram and Nuh.