TVS Credit Services, the NBFC arm of the TVS VENU Group, reported a 15% year-on-year increase in profit after tax to ₹208 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹181 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose 13% to ₹1,918 crore.

The company attributed the growth to sustained momentum in loan disbursements, supported by improving consumption demand and healthy traction across key retail financing segments.

“Consumer durables financing growth was driven by higher discretionary spending and premiumisation, increased reach and penetration,” the company said. It further added that the demand for two-wheeler financing also remained robust, driven by steady participation from semi-urban and rural markets, marriage season purchases, and rising adoption of electric vehicles.

A key financier for TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services has also diversified its portfolio in recent years by expanding into used car loans, tractor loans, used commercial vehicle loans, and unsecured lending. During the quarter, the company disbursed loans to more than 1.4 million new customers, taking its total customer base to nearly 26 million.

Assets under management stood at ₹32,053 crore as of June 30, 2026, registering a 19% year-on-year increase.