Amazon was one of the first companies to enter the e-commerce segment years ago. Now, with the quick commerce segment gaining ground, Amazon is in an attempt to step up its push on faster deliveries with its quick commerce model, which was first tested in India, now being rolled out globally, a note by international brokerage house Jefferies stated.

The brokerage, citing CEO Andy Jassy’s shareholder letter and investor interactions, said delivery speed is emerging as a key priority alongside artificial intelligence, even as the company continues to invest heavily across both areas.

India-led ‘Amazon Now’ gains traction

Amazon’s ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, is already seeing strong traction in India, where it promises deliveries within 20 minutes. The service operates through more than 360 micro-fulfilment centres and is witnessing over 25% month-on-month growth in orders, the note said.

Jefferies further mentioned that customers are also engaging more frequently. Prime users are said to triple their shopping frequency once they start using the service. Having established early momentum in India and the UAE, Amazon is now expanding the model to the US and Europe, as per the brokerage report.