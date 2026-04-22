Tech Mahindra posted a 16 percent YoY profit growth in the fourth quarter of FY26. The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,353 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a profit of Rs 1,166 crore in Q4 FY25.

Further, Tech Mahindra reported a 12 percent YoY revenue growth during the quarter. Its consolidated revenue in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 15,076 crore. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year was Rs 13,384 crore.

The IT company’s profit margin stood at 8.5 percent during the quarter. “FY26 marked the end of the Stabilization Phase of our transformation journey, with margins expanding for the 10th consecutive quarter despite a challenging macro environment.” Tech Mahindra CFO, Rohit Anand, said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra declares dividend

Tech Mahindra has also announced a final dividend of Rs 36 per equity share for FY26. The final dividend recommended is in addition to the Interim dividend of Rs15 per equity share paid by the company in November 2025.

“In line with our disciplined capital allocation framework and commitment to our shareholders, we increased the dividend by over 13%, taking total dividends declared for the year to Rs 51 per share, our highest ever”, Anand said.

Tech Mahindra deals and headcount

Tech Mahindra’s new deal wins during the quarter are valued at $1,073 million. In Q4 FY26, its new deal wins in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year were at $798 million. The company’s top clients accounted for 14.9 percent of the deal value in Q4 FY26.

“We are accelerating our transition to an AI-led organization, embedding AI across services and expanding our capabilities to enhance value delivery for our clients. This is reflected in our highest deal wins in recent years including consecutive quarters exceeding $ 1 billion.”, Mohit Joshi, CEO of Tech Mahindra said.

The company’s IT headcount declined to 75,377 in Q4 FY26, from 80,609 in Q4 FY25. Its attrition rate increased to 12.1 percent in the quarter, from 11.8 percent in Q4 FY25.