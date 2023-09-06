Legacy Growth appoints Chethan Bhat as partner for new Bengaluru office

Advisory firm Legacy Growth has announced the addition of Chethan Bhat as a partner for its new Bengaluru office marking a significant step in the firm’s strategic expansion into southern India. Chethan Bhat has a professional experience spanning 15 years in transactions, investments, mergers, and acquisitions (M&A). During his prior stints at top-tier consulting firms, including Deloitte and PwC, he was key in spearheading the practice development with client-centricity and a solution-oriented approach. His experience spans across the technology sector including startups, infra, and education sectors. He has been awarded for proficiency in deal structuring, due diligence, negotiations, and strategic advisory.

“I am excited to be part of Legacy Growth. The firm’s commitment to tailored M&A and growth strategies, coupled with its legacy in serving family offices and private clients, presents a dynamic setting. I look forward to contributing to this synergy, fostering growth, and offering tailor-made solutions to our clients,” said Chethan Bhat.

“We’re delighted to welcome Chethan to our team. As we chart our growth both within India and beyond its borders, it’s imperative we have the right talent in place. Chethan fits that vision perfectly. With Chethan spearheading our Bengaluru office, we are poised to navigate the complexities of the M&A landscape and further our commitment to providing top-notch advisory services offering solutions that are both innovative and strategic,” said Suraj Malik, Founder and Managing Partner, Legacy Growth.

Legacy Growth is proactively extending its presence by establishing new offices in key locations in India and internationally. This expansion reinforces its role as a premier provider of tailored M&A advisory services and commitment to serving family offices and private clients with bespoke solutions.