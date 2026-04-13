JSW Motors is ramping up its India engineering and manufacturing setup as the Sajjan Jindal-led group prepares to enter the passenger vehicle market with a new JSW-branded line-up, alongside a broader multi-brand strategy. A key focus from the outset is high localisation, with the company building a domestically anchored automotive ecosystem while leveraging global technologies.

Sources tell us that JSW is in the process of joining hands with a mix of Indian and global suppliers, including UNO Minda, Bridgestone, Spark Minda and Pilkington, while also tapping vendor partnerships linked to its investment in MG Motor India. The companies mentioned did not confirm or deny the development.

Localisation levels are expected to increase progressively as volumes scale, aiding competitive pricing.

What did Rajan Nayak say?

“JSW Motors Limited is committed to building a globally benchmarked automotive ecosystem in India, combining local manufacturing capabilities with access to best-in-class global technologies,” said Ranjan Nayak, CEO, JSW Motors Ltd.

“This approach enables the company to deliver vehicles tailored to Indian market needs, while strengthening domestic value creation, supply chain resilience, and long-term competitiveness,” he added.

The upcoming JSW brand will complement MG Motor, in which the group acquired a stake in 2024. While MG will continue to operate independently, JSW Motors is also readying its independent engineering and R&D setups, with plans to scale a dedicated workforce for full vehicle development in India in the coming years.

A digital-first ecosystem

The company is also developing a digital-first ecosystem, integrating its vehicle architecture with technology solutions from Indian partners, including firms within the Tata Group ecosystem. Customer engagement platforms powered by Salesforce and Adobe are being deployed to support the full ownership lifecycle, sources said.

JSW Group has committed $2–3 billion to the venture, including investments in a greenfield manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with an annual capacity of 3.5 lakh vehicles. The plant is being set up in partnership with global equipment majors such as Dürr AG and Comau. In parallel, the group is establishing a battery assembly facility in Pune, underlining its push into electric mobility and local value addition.

“Our upcoming facility in Sambhaji Nagar (AURIC) is designed to maximize value creation within India, while strengthening our overall mobility ecosystem. Through strategic partnerships with leading Indian and global suppliers and a clear focus on technology transfer, we are building a resilient, future-ready automotive ecosystem,” Nayak added.

JSW Motors’ broader roadmap includes continued investments in manufacturing, supplier ecosystems, battery assembly and digital infrastructure, aligned with the government’s ‘Make in India’ push. Industry sources added that JSW is evaluating vehicle platforms from global partners, including China’s Chery Group, as it builds its India portfolio.